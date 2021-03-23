You have permission to edit this article.
Philip Donner

CROFTON — Services for Philip V. Donner, 90, Crofton, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be the parish cemetery in Crofton. Military rites will be by Crofton American Legion Post 128.

Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at the church.

He died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Dennis Swanson

Dennis Swanson

WAUSA — Services for Dennis Swanson, 82, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. He died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Plainview Manor in Plainview.

Monica Loberg

Monica Loberg

WAYNE — Services for Monica J. Loberg, 89, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Helen Gerber

Helen Gerber

COLUMBUS — Services for Helen Gerber, 96, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at the Federated Church in Columbus. The Rev. Edward Yang will officiate with burial in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Jim Harmer

Jim Harmer

WAYNE — Services for Jim D. Harmer, 57, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Oma Jacobsen

Oma Jacobsen

HARTINGTON — Services for Oma A. Jacobsen, 88, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died suddenly on Monday, March 22, 2021, at her residence.

Karon Wragge

Karon Wragge

SCRIBNER — Services for Karon M. Wragge, 71, Fremont, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner. Burial will be in the Hooper Cemetery.

Gaylen Stevens

Gaylen Stevens

Gaylen (Oscar) Stanley Stevens was born in Norfolk on Dec. 20, 1952. He grew up in Winside and passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, in Salem, Ore.

Robert Prill

Robert Prill

ATKINSON — Private services for Robert L. Prill, 90, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 Thursday, March 25, at Faith Wesleyan Church in Atkinson. Public graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Page Cemetery in Page. Military rites will be provided by Page American Legion Post 315.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

