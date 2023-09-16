CREIGHTON — Services for Philip Beck, 56, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Dan Whitrock will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Osmond.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Philip Beck died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at his residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
———
Philip Francis Beck was born on Nov. 26, 1966, at Lundberg Memorial Hospital in Creighton to Alois “A.J.” Beck and Phyllis (Verzani) Beck. He was named after his grandfathers, Philip Verzani and Francis “Frank” Beck.
Phil attended St. Ludger Academy through the sixth grade. He finished his junior high and high school years at Creighton High School, as St. Ludger was only an elementary school at that time. He graduated with the class of 1985 and participated in FFA during high school.
In June 1985, Phil attended and graduated from the Reisch World Wide College of Auctioneering School in Mason City, Iowa, and made lifelong friendships while attending school there.
Phil returned to Creighton and was involved in agriculture and cattle operations with his family for many years.
Phil met his former spouse, Janet Wilson, and became a stepfather to her children and adopted her youngest son, Kendric.
Phil was a warm and caring person which was exhibited by volunteering with the Creighton Fire Department for 27 years. He was also a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus.
Phil served at Mass for many years and was able to be one of the Mass servers at the first Mass of the now-Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt at St. Ludger Catholic Church. He also loved to sing, especially at church during Mass.
He assisted with placing flags on veteran graves for Memorial Day services with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151 in Creighton when he was young.
He was involved in Knox County government for several years. Phil was a great Husker fan as well as a local sports fan. He was a very patriotic individual and a man of strong faith.
Those left to honor his memory include his sister, Maria Beck D.V.M., and her spouse Doug Mead; former spouse, Janet Wilson, and his stepchildren and step-grandchildren; aunt Emily Scoville; and numerous cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Memorials may be directed to Creighton Volunteer Fire Department, Knights of Columbus, St. Ludger Elementary School or donor’s choice.