CREIGHTON — Services for Philip Beck, 56, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Philip Beck died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at his residence.
NELIGH — Graveside services for Jolene Van Patter, 86, Glendale, Ariz., will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
WAYNE — Services for Lee Swinney, 97, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
WAUSA — Services for Connie Vanness, 72, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Connie Vanness died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
CREIGHTON — Public visitation for Kenneth Wiebelhaus, 86, Center, will be 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 3:30 p.m. prayer service.
WAYNE — Darrel D. Gilliland, 83, Wayne, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Mercy One Medical in Sioux City.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Shellie M. Kucera, 59, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
STANTON — Services for Dallas W. Heckens Sr., 81, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton. Military rites will be provided by the Stanton Veterans of Forei…
