Peter Nuccio Sr.

NORFOLK — Peter J. “Pete” Nuccio Sr., 74, of West Point, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his son’s residence in Beemer. No services are planned.
1945-2020
Born May 9, 1945, in Chicago, Ill., Peter J. “Pete” Nuccio Sr. was the son of Vincent and Rose (Difilippo) Nuccio. He attended grade school and high school in Chicago
He served in the U.S. Navy from Aug. 20, 1962, to July 8, 1966, in Vietnam.
He married Donna D. Knudtson on July 31, 1964, in California. Pete and Donna lived in Norfolk and then moved to West Point in 1969.
Pete worked for the IBP packing plant in West Point until 1987 and then for CTC Trucking in Norfolk as shop maintenance. He later drove shag truck for various businesses in the West Point and Norfolk areas.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, hunting, going to the river, woodworking, making wind chimes, and most of all spending time with family.
He was a member of the American Legion Riders.
Survivors include a son, Pete Nuccio Jr. of West Point; a son, Mike Nuccio of Beemer; a daughter, Niki (Layne) Stark of Papillion; six grandchildren; nine great–grandchildren with one on the way; and his sisters, Terri Nuccio of Las Vegas and Rosie Scanlan of Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Donna on Jan. 29, 2019; and his parents, Vincent and Rose.
