Peter Kiser

NORFOLK — Peter C. “Pete” Kiser, 71, Norfolk, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. A private committal service will be at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna E. Meyer (Jacob) 69, formerly of the Wausa and Bloomfield area, will be at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 12 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis M. Glaser, 49, of Norfolk are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Phyllis Glaser died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Chris Lueders, 69, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Grace E. (Gavit) Miller, 78, Omaha, formerly of Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
CREIGHTON — Services for Ann Sukup, 85, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery in Creighton.
WAYNE — Services for Mary E. Nichols, 76, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Mary Nichols died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her residence, Kindship Pointe in Wayne.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Ward Gregory “Greg” Felton Jr., 79, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Evangelical Free Church near Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Willowdale Cemetery near Newport.
ORCHARD — Services for Pamela J. Hahn, 70, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the United Methodist Church of Orchard. Burial will be in the Orchard cemetery.