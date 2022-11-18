Peter Kiser

RANDOLPH — Peter “Pete” Kiser, 71, Norfolk, formerly of Randolph, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services from complications of multiple myeloma.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
A private graveside service will be at a later date at St. Frances Cemetery in Randolph.
———
Pete was born to Francis and Bernice Kiser. He grew up in Randolph, where he attended St. Jane Frances de Chantal School, leaving high school early to pursue his dream of being an R&B drummer, later earning a GED.
Pete exhibited great skill as a self-taught drummer. At a young age, he set up the kitchen pots and pans, using dinner knives as drum sticks. He was a natural, graduating to bongos and eventually acquiring a set of drums to begin a career playing in bands, including around Nebraska, Montana and Colorado.
He kept his original Rogers drum set to the end, adding on to it through the years. By 1969, Pete had moved to Denver, Colo., to continue to perform, where he soon met his future spouse, Linda Fleischaker, in a popular nightclub where they were both working.
Pete married Linda in 1982, together eventually relocating to Las Vegas, Nev., for a number of years, where Pete took a break from performing. They were later divorced.
His most recent employment was in the Norfolk area, working for Borgmann Construction and occasionally drumming in an area band.
Pete not only will be remembered as a fantastic drummer but also for his talkative style and big heart.
He is survived by six siblings: Tony Kiser of Denver, Sally Kiser of Denver, Joe Kiser (Kim Bates) of Plainview, Susan Sullivan (spouse Sherif Said) of Denver, Rob Kiser (spouse Mary) of Duncan, Okla., and Jenny Kiser of Hayden, Colo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Fran Kiser Cochrane; nephew Matt Cochrane; and great-niece Saskia Cochrane.
Memories of Pete may be shared at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.