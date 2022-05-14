Peter Durland

Memorial services for Peter R. Durland, 99, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.
1922-2022
Peter R. Durland died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at home in Tallahassee with his loving spouse, Rachel, beside him. He would have reached his 100th birthday in October. He was a decorated veteran of World War II, a retired FBI agent and a practicing attorney and law enforcement authority in North Florida for more than 30 years. He was also a very competitive tennis and poker player with many friends and associates who will cherish the memory of his very kind and gentle soul.
Born Oct. 17, 1922, in Norfolk, to Charles and Dorothy Durland, Pete graduated from Norfolk High School two years ahead of television comedian and long time Tonight Show host, Johnny Carson, a schoolmate whom he remembered as a local amateur entertainer and magician.
He entered the University of Nebraska in 1940 and joined the ROTC. When the war started, he was drafted into the Army Specialized Training Program and went through basic training as a private. He was then selected to go to Infantry Officers Training School at Fort Benning, Ga, where he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant and sent overseas in September 1944.
A recipient of the Combat Infantry badge, he led a rifle platoon into Germany and received the Silver Star for heroism. This put him in good stead with General Leroy Watson, who made Pete his aide and later promoted him to captain. Pete often said General Watson was “like a second father to me.” After the war and still on active duty, he was sent to Nuremberg, where Watson oversaw security for the Nuremberg War Crime Trials.
Following discharge, he returned to the University of Nebraska, where he received an accounting degree and completed law school. In 1949, he was admitted to the Nebraska Bar. Eager for a career, he chose the FBI. He became a special agent upon graduation from the FBI Academy and served in the New England and New York areas where he met and married his first spouse, Lois Ketcham. They later moved to Washington, D.C., where he served at FBI headquarters as a supervising agent. He also won the FBI Tennis Tournament championship in 1954-55. He was then assigned to the Jacksonville, Fla., office and the family finally settled in Tallahassee, where he retired from the FBI in 1976. He then went into private law practice until he took a leave of absence to care for his spouse, Lois, who died in 1987.
Pete served as director of the Lively Criminal Justice Training Academy, where he taught law and investigative techniques for five years. He was a board member of the Blairstone Townhouse Association, volunteer legal adviser to Big Bend Hospice, member of the American Legion, the Tallahassee Optimist Club, the Tallahassee Tennis Association, Florida and Nebraska Bar Associations, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, and the Former Agents of the FBI Association.
In retirement, Pete served as a mediator with the Citizens Dispute Settlement Program and played tennis at Forestmeadows Athletic Center with the Golden Boys and others.
In 1991, he married Rachel Turpin Nichols. They traveled extensively and led a very active social life (when not reading), loved and supported each other and were inseparable.
In addition to his parents and his first spouse, Pete was predeceased by his brother, Bud; sisters Barbara Panter and Margaret Wachter; and a nephew, Scott Wachter.
Survivors include his spouse, Rachel; his son, Stephan (Maling) Dorlandt of Los Angeles; granddaughter Dasha Dorlandt of Los Angeles; nephews Kurt (Ann) Panter of Kentucky, Bruce, John and David (Andrea) Panter of Colorado, John Wachter of Toronto, Mark Wachter of Seattle; nieces Ann Berkleley of California, Sara Mendenhall of St. Augustine and Beth Wachter of Tucson, Ariz.; stepson Greg Nichols and stepdaughter Diane Richerson (Jimmy) and step grandson, Chris Nichols, all of Tallahassee.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Big Bend Hospice Foundation.