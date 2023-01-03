 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow and light freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch and a light glaze of additional
icing possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and
northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Expect hazardous travel impacts. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The slipper roads and
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Pete Brummels

Pete Brummels

A Randolph native who worked for the NASA space program and later was instrumental in the development of Norfolk’s first ethanol plant has died at the age of 88.

Services for Robert D. “Pete” Brummels of Elkhorn will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 115 W. Meigs St., in Valley. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Reichmuth Funeral Home, 21901 W. Maple Road, in Elkhorn.

Brummels died Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022.

Born July 25, 1934, to Harry and Ida (Fuhrman) Brummels on the family farm near Randolph, Brummels was the youngest of 14 children. He attended a country school through the eighth grade and graduated from Randolph High School in 1951.

In December 1951, he enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS Piedmont during the Korean War with two of his brothers, Merlin and Willie. He received an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1957 and enlisted in the Air Force. He received an honorable discharge from the Air Force in May 1960.

He married the love of his life, Darlene DeLozier in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 23, 1957. They celebrated over 65 years of marriage. To this union, four children were born: Tamela, Timothy, Cynthia and Melanie.

Pete spent 10 years as a mechanical engineer with the NASA space program, working on the Titan and Saturn Missiles. He stood proudly on the base at Cape Canaveral in Florida witnessing the launch of the Apollo missiles. In 1970, he left the missile industry and moved his family to California to work in the up-and-coming computer industry.

In 1976, he relocated his family to Elkhorn and, in 1977, he founded BrumKo Magnetics Corp. The company focused on refurbishing magnetic recording heads. After successfully running BrumKo for several years, he sold the company to a California-based computer company.

After the sale of BrumKo, Pete and his son, Tim, started Sable & Associates, a small sewing company in Elkhorn. The company made and sold sport-style jackets. After a few years, they sold this business. Pete then started Elkhorn Tool & Die Co., and after successfully building the company, he sold it to enjoy retirement.

Pete’s entrepreneurial spirit brought him out of retirement to partner with son Tim on a new company, Advanced Business Sciences (ABS). This company used GPS and GEO Fencing technology to track paroled inmates using an ankle bracelet and cell phone. He sold this business and entered retirement again.

In 2003, he took on the challenge of working with a group of investors to build the infrastructure for Elkhorn Valley Ethanol. The plant is located in Norfolk and was completed in 2007. The plant is in full operation today.

Outside of work, Pete’s favorite things to do were dancing and traveling with Darlene, camping and boating with his family, hunting, fishing, golfing and playing cards with friends. He was a longtime member of the Elkhorn Eagles, belonged to the Masonic Lodge in Elkhorn, a Shriner, and a longtime member of the Scottish Rite.

Pete passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Dec. 20, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, and seven sisters. He is survived by his spouse, Darlene; son Timothy (Danette) Brummels of Elkhorn; three daughters, Tamela (Ted) Xavier of Maui, Hawaii, Cynthia (Dick) Marr and Melanie Egger, both living in Elkhorn; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Pete’s life will follow the service at the Elkhorn Eagles Club, 20276 Wirt St., in Elkhorn. Memorials are suggested to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, t2t.org, Shriners Children’s Hospital, shrinerschildrens.org., or St. Mark Lutheran Church in Valley.

Tags

In other news

Marlin Van Slyke

Marlin Van Slyke

RANDOLPH — Services for Marlin F. Van Slyke, 79, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard, VFW Alvin Kessler Post 5545 …

Karen Hudson

Karen Hudson

NIOBRARA — Karen Hudson, 72, Niobrara, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her residence.

Audrey Grevson

Audrey Grevson

NORFOLK — Audrey F. Grevson, 92, Norfolk, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Norfolk Homestead Assisted Living. A memorial service is planned for spring 2023.

Frankie Maughan

Frankie Maughan

NELIGH — Services for Frankie Maughan, 67, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Carol Straatmeyer

Carol Straatmeyer

NIOBRARA — Services for Carol Straatmeyer, 87, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pischelville Cemetery.

Viona Cuddy

Viona Cuddy

O’NEILL — Services for Viona Cuddy, 84, of O’Neill will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will follow at the O’Neill Cemetery.

Della Strand

Della Strand

NORFOLK — Visitation with family present for Della M. Strand, 94, rural Lindsay, will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.

Frankie Maughan

Frankie Maughan

NELIGH — Services for Frankie Maughan, 67, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Deborah Holtz

Deborah Holtz

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Deborah Holtz, 70, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara