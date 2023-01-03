A Randolph native who worked for the NASA space program and later was instrumental in the development of Norfolk’s first ethanol plant has died at the age of 88.
Services for Robert D. “Pete” Brummels of Elkhorn will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 115 W. Meigs St., in Valley. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Reichmuth Funeral Home, 21901 W. Maple Road, in Elkhorn.
Brummels died Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022.
Born July 25, 1934, to Harry and Ida (Fuhrman) Brummels on the family farm near Randolph, Brummels was the youngest of 14 children. He attended a country school through the eighth grade and graduated from Randolph High School in 1951.
In December 1951, he enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS Piedmont during the Korean War with two of his brothers, Merlin and Willie. He received an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1957 and enlisted in the Air Force. He received an honorable discharge from the Air Force in May 1960.
He married the love of his life, Darlene DeLozier in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 23, 1957. They celebrated over 65 years of marriage. To this union, four children were born: Tamela, Timothy, Cynthia and Melanie.
Pete spent 10 years as a mechanical engineer with the NASA space program, working on the Titan and Saturn Missiles. He stood proudly on the base at Cape Canaveral in Florida witnessing the launch of the Apollo missiles. In 1970, he left the missile industry and moved his family to California to work in the up-and-coming computer industry.
In 1976, he relocated his family to Elkhorn and, in 1977, he founded BrumKo Magnetics Corp. The company focused on refurbishing magnetic recording heads. After successfully running BrumKo for several years, he sold the company to a California-based computer company.
After the sale of BrumKo, Pete and his son, Tim, started Sable & Associates, a small sewing company in Elkhorn. The company made and sold sport-style jackets. After a few years, they sold this business. Pete then started Elkhorn Tool & Die Co., and after successfully building the company, he sold it to enjoy retirement.
Pete’s entrepreneurial spirit brought him out of retirement to partner with son Tim on a new company, Advanced Business Sciences (ABS). This company used GPS and GEO Fencing technology to track paroled inmates using an ankle bracelet and cell phone. He sold this business and entered retirement again.
In 2003, he took on the challenge of working with a group of investors to build the infrastructure for Elkhorn Valley Ethanol. The plant is located in Norfolk and was completed in 2007. The plant is in full operation today.
Outside of work, Pete’s favorite things to do were dancing and traveling with Darlene, camping and boating with his family, hunting, fishing, golfing and playing cards with friends. He was a longtime member of the Elkhorn Eagles, belonged to the Masonic Lodge in Elkhorn, a Shriner, and a longtime member of the Scottish Rite.
Pete passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Dec. 20, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, and seven sisters. He is survived by his spouse, Darlene; son Timothy (Danette) Brummels of Elkhorn; three daughters, Tamela (Ted) Xavier of Maui, Hawaii, Cynthia (Dick) Marr and Melanie Egger, both living in Elkhorn; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Pete’s life will follow the service at the Elkhorn Eagles Club, 20276 Wirt St., in Elkhorn. Memorials are suggested to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, t2t.org, Shriners Children’s Hospital, shrinerschildrens.org., or St. Mark Lutheran Church in Valley.