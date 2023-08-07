 Skip to main content
Percy Payne

ELGIN — Percy W. Payne, 91, Elgin, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 229, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5816 of Elgin and the Navy Funeral Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

1931-2023

Percy William Payne, son of Raymond A. and Thelma D. (Cratty) Payne, was born on Dec. 18, 1931, at Elgin. Percy attended Elgin Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1949. Following graduation, Percy joined the Navy and served during the Korean conflict from 1949 to 1953, when he was honorably discharged. He returned to Elgin, where he worked for Bergstrom Oil for a number of years.

On April 20, 1954, Percy was united in marriage to Cecelia Rose Thiele at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in rural Clearwater. After the passing of his father, they moved to the Payne family farm, where he was born and raised. It was there that he began farming and the couple raised their five children: Susan, Pat, Peg, Connie and Ray. Percy continued farming until retirement around 2000.

He was a member of St. Boniface Church, served on the CVA board of directors and was a 70-year member of the American Legion. He loved golfing, playing cards, traveling and especially spending time at family events.

Percy is survived by four children: Sue (Jim) Mailhot of Bellevue, Pat Borer (friend Tim Anderson) of Neligh, Connie (Alan) Laginess of Deerfield, Mich., and Ray (Peggy) Payne of Elgin; son-in-law Jeff “Hopper” (Joni) Merten of Albion; 10 grandchildren: Erin (Brian) Whitesel, Ryan (Corrine) Borer, Curtis (Sara) Borer, Melanie Borer (Tim Stewart), Doug (Lori) Borer, Chris (Brooke) Borer, Shelby (Zach) Bastien, Andy Laginess, Kix Payne (Cari Chavez) and Nickol Payne; 18 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Cecelia in 1997; daughter Peg Merten in 2014; sister Donna Payne; friend Ursilla Stoltz; parents Ray and Thelma Payne; and in-laws Carl and Rose Thiele.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Karen Lyons

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Karen K. Lyons, 75, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Vaught will officiate. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Susan Hoppel

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Susan K. Hoppel, 76, Lincoln, will be at noon on Friday, Aug. 11, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Darrel Carr

O’NEILL — Services for Darrel Carr, 86, Amelia will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate.

Shawn McCrady

NORFOLK — Services for Shawn T. McCrady, 56, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Shawn McCrady died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk.

Mildred Brestel

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mildred M. Brestel, 94, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.

Keith Koch

CROFTON — Keith Koch, 56, Crofton, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, after battling cancer. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Lucille Korth

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Lucille I. Korth, 79, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Gary Jones

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Gary L. Jones, 70, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Highland Grove Cemetery north of Ainsworth.

Ronny Roggasch

BASSETT — Services for Ronny D. Roggasch, 55, of Papillion will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

