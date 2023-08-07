Percy Payne

ELGIN — Percy W. Payne, 91, Elgin, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
Percy William Payne, son of Raymond A. and Thelma D. (Cratty) Payne, was born on Dec. 18, 1931, at Elgin. Percy attended Elgin Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1949. Following graduation, Percy joined the Navy and served during the Korean conflict from 1949 to 1953, when he was honorably discharged. He returned to Elgin, where he worked for Bergstrom Oil for a number of years.
On April 20, 1954, Percy was united in marriage to Cecelia Rose Thiele at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in rural Clearwater. After the passing of his father, they moved to the Payne family farm, where he was born and raised. It was there that he began farming and the couple raised their five children: Susan, Pat, Peg, Connie and Ray. Percy continued farming until retirement around 2000.
He was a member of St. Boniface Church, served on the CVA board of directors and was a 70-year member of the American Legion. He loved golfing, playing cards, traveling and especially spending time at family events.
Percy is survived by four children: Sue (Jim) Mailhot of Bellevue, Pat Borer (friend Tim Anderson) of Neligh, Connie (Alan) Laginess of Deerfield, Mich., and Ray (Peggy) Payne of Elgin; son-in-law Jeff “Hopper” (Joni) Merten of Albion; 10 grandchildren: Erin (Brian) Whitesel, Ryan (Corrine) Borer, Curtis (Sara) Borer, Melanie Borer (Tim Stewart), Doug (Lori) Borer, Chris (Brooke) Borer, Shelby (Zach) Bastien, Andy Laginess, Kix Payne (Cari Chavez) and Nickol Payne; 18 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Cecelia in 1997; daughter Peg Merten in 2014; sister Donna Payne; friend Ursilla Stoltz; parents Ray and Thelma Payne; and in-laws Carl and Rose Thiele.
