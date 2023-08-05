Percy Payne

ELGIN — Percy W. Payne, 91, Elgin, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. Services are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin.
O’NEILL — Services for Darrel Carr, 86, Amelia will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate.
Our beloved Anna F. Sohl, 81, passed away peacefully in our home in Phoenix, Ariz., on July 26, 2023. Her final moments were spent surrounded by family.
BRUNSWICK — Services for Larry A. Schroth, 73, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Brunswick Congregational Church. The Rev. Robert Moore will officiate. Burial will be in West Willowdale Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carol Lee A. Tegeler, 86, Norfolk, will at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Karen K. Lyons, 75, Norfolk, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Norma I. Pittack, 103, Billings, Mont., will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. Inurnment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Dorothy Summers, 87, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Lucille I. Korth, 79, Meadow Grove, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Lucille Korth died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BRISTOW — A celebration of life for Roger Danielson, 67, Bristow, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Bristow Hall in Bristow.