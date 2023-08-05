 Skip to main content
Percy Payne

ELGIN — Percy W. Payne, 91, Elgin, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. Services are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin.

Darrel Carr

O’NEILL — Services for Darrel Carr, 86, Amelia will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate.

Anna Sohl

Our beloved Anna F. Sohl, 81, passed away peacefully in our home in Phoenix, Ariz., on July 26, 2023. Her final moments were spent surrounded by family.

Larry Schroth

BRUNSWICK — Services for Larry A. Schroth, 73, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Brunswick Congregational Church. The Rev. Robert Moore will officiate. Burial will be in West Willowdale Cemetery.

Carol Lee Tegeler

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carol Lee A. Tegeler, 86, Norfolk, will at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Karen Lyons

NORFOLK — Karen K. Lyons, 75, Norfolk, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Norma Pittack

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Norma I. Pittack, 103, Billings, Mont., will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. Inurnment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery.

Dorothy Summers

O’NEILL — Services for Dorothy Summers, 87, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Lucille Korth

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Lucille I. Korth, 79, Meadow Grove, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Lucille Korth died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Roger Danielson

BRISTOW — A celebration of life for Roger Danielson, 67, Bristow, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Bristow Hall in Bristow.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

