Penny Buck

TILDEN — Services for Penny J. Buck, 68, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

NORFOLK —  Services for Daniel Tunink, 65, Randolph, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. He died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Vincent Lewis, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

GORDON — Services for Frieda E. Ladely, 86, Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Gordon American Legion in Gordon. Public graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Gordon Cemetery in rural Gordon.

HARTINGTON — Services for William R. Hotchkiss, 80, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery with military rites by the Hartington VFW Post 5283.

NORFOLK — Services for Francis J. Keil, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Phyllis R. Kirby, 96, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

O’NEILL — Services for Mark Durre, 61, Chambers, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery in Chambers.

ATKINSON — Services for Scott L. Frickel, 56, Lincoln, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

WISNER — Services for Sharon J. Breitkreutz, 80, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

