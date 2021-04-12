Penny Buck

TILDEN — Services for Penny J. Buck, 68, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Daniel Tunink, 65, Randolph, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. He died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Vincent Lewis, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
GORDON — Services for Frieda E. Ladely, 86, Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Gordon American Legion in Gordon. Public graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Gordon Cemetery in rural Gordon.
HARTINGTON — Services for William R. Hotchkiss, 80, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery with military rites by the Hartington VFW Post 5283.
NORFOLK — Services for Francis J. Keil, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Phyllis R. Kirby, 96, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Mark Durre, 61, Chambers, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery in Chambers.
ATKINSON — Services for Scott L. Frickel, 56, Lincoln, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
WISNER — Services for Sharon J. Breitkreutz, 80, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.