You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penny Buck

Penny Buck

OAKDALE — Services for Penny J. Buck, 68, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

She died Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

1952-2021

Penny Jo Buck, daughter of Louis J. Kinnan and Mildred D. (Suhr) Kinnan, was born Sept. 17, 1952, at Tilden. She attended Neligh Public High School in Neligh, graduating in 1970.

Penny was married to Carl F. Buck on March 7, 1971, in Oakdale. Four children were born to them: Angela, Cory, Carla and Jennifer.

Penny grew up in Oakdale and eventually moved to Carroll, Plainview and Norfolk later in her life.

Penny later returned to Oakdale and worked in Neligh at the nursing home as a certified nursing assistant and medication aide. Penny later continued her career as a licensed practical nurse at Northeast Community College, graduating in 1990. She worked at Tilden Nursing Center in Tilden and later at the Norfolk Regional Center from where she retired in September 2018. Penny worked part time for the last few years and was planning to fully retire in October.

Penny was known by many, and they all loved her kindred spirit and kind heart. She never had a mean bone in her body. Penny had a mind of her own and a great sense of humor. She loved all of her children, grandchildren, and all her many greats with all of her heart.

Penny was a member of Oakdale United Methodist Church and also the Neligh Lions Club.

Survivors include her children, Angela Caubarrus (Gary Wise) of Norfolk, Cory (Terri) Buck of Wayne and Jennifer R. Jenkins of Omaha; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings Louis H. “Dick” (Lois) Kinnan of Gibbon, Bobbie Munson of Valdosta, Ga., Bonnie Lindgren of Vergas, Minn., Lola (Michael) Kleinschrodt of Minneapolis, Minn., and Cherrie Kinnan of Vergas, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis J. and Mildred D. Kinnan; grandparents Jim and Jennie Kinnan and Henry and Helen Suhr; daughter Carla J. Buck; grandson Ashton R. Rosner; great-grandson Tennison J. Roepke; brothers-in-law Tom Munson and Charles L. Lindgren; and many other loved ones.

Tags

In other news

Elaine Kluthe

Elaine Kluthe

CLARKSON — Services for Elaine Kluthe, 74, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matthew Gutowski will officiate with burial in the Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.

Vincent Lewis

Vincent Lewis

NORFOLK — A private celebration of life for Vincent Lewis, 90, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk.

Mark Kosek

Mark Kosek

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Mark B. Kosek, 61, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Betty Makelin

Betty Makelin

MADISON — Memorial services for Betty L. Makelin, 91, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate.

Lawrence Schneider

Lawrence Schneider

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Lawrence Schneider, 82, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Geraldine Eggers

Geraldine Eggers

WISNER — Services for Geraldine Eggers, 96, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Penny Buck

Penny Buck

OAKDALE — Services for Penny J. Buck, 68, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Ty Kander

Ty Kander

STANTON — Services for Ty M. Kander, 25, Los Angeles, Calif., will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by Marine Corps League Corn…

Francis Keil

Francis Keil

NORFOLK — Services for Francis J. Keil, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara