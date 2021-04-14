Penny Buck

OAKDALE — Services for Penny J. Buck, 68, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
She died Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
1952-2021
Penny Jo Buck, daughter of Louis J. Kinnan and Mildred D. (Suhr) Kinnan, was born Sept. 17, 1952, at Tilden. She attended Neligh Public High School in Neligh, graduating in 1970.
Penny was married to Carl F. Buck on March 7, 1971, in Oakdale. Four children were born to them: Angela, Cory, Carla and Jennifer.
Penny grew up in Oakdale and eventually moved to Carroll, Plainview and Norfolk later in her life.
Penny later returned to Oakdale and worked in Neligh at the nursing home as a certified nursing assistant and medication aide. Penny later continued her career as a licensed practical nurse at Northeast Community College, graduating in 1990. She worked at Tilden Nursing Center in Tilden and later at the Norfolk Regional Center from where she retired in September 2018. Penny worked part time for the last few years and was planning to fully retire in October.
Penny was known by many, and they all loved her kindred spirit and kind heart. She never had a mean bone in her body. Penny had a mind of her own and a great sense of humor. She loved all of her children, grandchildren, and all her many greats with all of her heart.
Penny was a member of Oakdale United Methodist Church and also the Neligh Lions Club.
Survivors include her children, Angela Caubarrus (Gary Wise) of Norfolk, Cory (Terri) Buck of Wayne and Jennifer R. Jenkins of Omaha; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings Louis H. “Dick” (Lois) Kinnan of Gibbon, Bobbie Munson of Valdosta, Ga., Bonnie Lindgren of Vergas, Minn., Lola (Michael) Kleinschrodt of Minneapolis, Minn., and Cherrie Kinnan of Vergas, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis J. and Mildred D. Kinnan; grandparents Jim and Jennie Kinnan and Henry and Helen Suhr; daughter Carla J. Buck; grandson Ashton R. Rosner; great-grandson Tennison J. Roepke; brothers-in-law Tom Munson and Charles L. Lindgren; and many other loved ones.