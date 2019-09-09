You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Peggy Stambaugh

Peggy Stambaugh

PIERCE — Services for Peggy G. Stambaugh, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate with burial in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.

She died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at The Monarch in Lincoln.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

1952-2019

Peggy G. Stambaugh was born Aug. 27, 1952, in Omaha, the daughter of Harold E. Nicklen and Mary (Davis) Wiese. She attended Ralston High School and graduated from Norfolk Catholic. She attended Mount Marty College, graduating in 1980 with her bachelor of nursing degree

She married Rick Stambaugh in 1990 at Yankton. They lived in Omaha and Pierce. Peggy worked at Norfolk Regional Center as psychiatric registered nurse for several years.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce, Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing and was a lifetime member of Girl Scouts of America.

Peggy was an avid Girl Scout leader, enjoyed scrapbooking and loving her grandchildren.

Survivors include her spouse, Rick Stambaugh of Pierce; her children, Kevin (Alyssa) Kersch of Colorado, Stacey Carey of Columbus, Anthony (Jen) Cook of Lincoln and Michelle (Curtis) Lich of Coleridge; and eight grandchildren, Kaiden and Klara Kersch, Noah and Marissa Anderson, Tractin Cook, Christopher Kieser and Alexandria and Benjamin Lich.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mary.

Music will be by organist Celine Fehringer and St. Joseph’s Church Choir. Selections include “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Sing With All The Saints In Glory,” “Here I am Lord” and “Morning Had Broken.”

Casketbearers will be Christopher Kieser, Noah Anderson, Alexandria Lich, Tharissa Anderson, Brandon Dickey and Tanner Dickey. Honorary casketbearers will be Girl Scouts of America.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Monarch, 4201 S. 78th St., Lincoln, NE 68506.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Clarice Hangman

LAUREL — Services for Clarice A. Hangman, 70, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Burial will be in the Lime Creek Cemetery in Maskell.

Doris Sohler

LAUREL — Services for Doris J. Sohler, 94, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Barbara Nielsen

Barbara Nielsen

CREIGHTON — Services for Barbara Nielsen, 79, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

William Jochum

William Jochum

Services and a celebration of life for William L. Jochum, 76, Phoenix, Ariz., are pending.

Gloria Campbell

Gloria Campbell

COLUMBUS — Services for Gloria J. Campbell, 85, Tarnov, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church north of Columbus. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Tarnov.

Clarice Hangman

LAUREL — Services for Clarice Hangman, 70, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at her residence.

Patti Spittler

Patti Spittler

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Patti C. Spittler, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Sacred Heart Church in Norfolk.

Merlin Beebout

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Merlin “Turk” Beebout, 95, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the Evangelical Free Church at Ainsworth. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 79. Private inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Evelyn Aufdenkamp

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Evelyn J. Aufdenkamp, 92, O’Neill, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Wanda Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns