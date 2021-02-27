You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Ice jams may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the
river. A few roads could be impacted.

...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM FLOODING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...

The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of east central Nebraska...northeast Nebraska and
southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, in east central
Nebraska, Butler, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington.
In northeast Nebraska, Antelope, Colfax, Cuming, Madison, Platte
and Stanton. In southeast Nebraska, Cass.

* Through Monday morning

* Temperatures averaging the 40s and 50s through the weekend will
continue to slowly melt snow which will go into the river system.
This extra water, combined with the warm temperatures, and
thinning of river ice may cause additional ice break up and
eventual ice jams.

* An ice jam currently exists in the Platte River near Schuyler with
water over Highway 15. Another long duration ice jam remains in
place near Fremont with a few roads impacted.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert
for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding
should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Peggy Schlichtemeier

Peggy Schlichtemeier

Peggy P. Schlichtemeier, 71, of Sedona Arizona

 Courtesy

Private services for Peggy P. Schlichtemeier, 71, Sedona, Ariz., will be at a later date.

She died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, after a short battle with leukemia.

1949-2021

Peggy was born on May 4, 1949, in Lincoln, the second of 11 children to Russell and Jean Reinig. After graduating from Pius X High School in Lincoln in 1967, she pursued a degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska- Lincoln. Following that, Peg moved to Taiwan for a year before returning to the states and working for Goodyear as a manager in their quality control department.

It was there she met the love of her life, Ernie Schlichtemeier. They married in 1979 and thereafter began the numerous worldwide residences to which Goodyear assigned Ernie. She was a devoted spouse and looked at every move as an opportunity to make their new location better than it was before they arrived.

Peg left her mark in Newton, Kan.; Marietta, Ga.; Canal Fulton, Ohio, (where she volunteered as the activities director of a nursing home and taught at a prison); Mendota, Ill., (where she opened her own business, Kids’ Stuff, and was very active in the Junior Women’s Club); Chatham, Canada (where she learned to speak French); Sao Paulo, Brazil (where she learned to speak Portuguese and Spanish); Lincoln; Norfolk, (where at age 44 she drove to Vermillion, S.D., every week to earn her master’s degree so she could teach at the college level, which she then did at Wayne State College in Wayne; Ching Dao, China (where she learned Chinese, was editor of the ExPat newsletter, and was a leader in a group that raised money for children’s school supplies); Raleigh, N.C. (where she again taught at the prison); Almaty, Kazakhstan (where she learned to speak Russian and was the chairwoman of the business department at KIMEP University); back to Ching Dao, China, (editor of the ExPat newsletter again); then Quinta, Ecuador, (where she taught English).

After retiring, she and Ernie settled in Beaufort, S.C., where she was a political leader who recruited volunteers for the voting polls. Their final stop was Sedona, Ariz., where she was very active in the Sedona Women’s Club and Rotary Club.

Additional international travels included Australia, Thailand, Greece, France, Egypt, Argentina, Peru and Mexico, to name a few.

She was a road rally navigator, first mate sailor, scuba diver, water skier, snow skier, excellent seamstress and a tireless volunteer.

Perhaps her most lasting legacy was the development and creation of First Books of Beaufort, S.C., and Verde Valley First Books in Sedona, which put new books into the hands of over 1,300 preschool-aged at-risk children to date, and is still growing.

She lived by her favorite quote from Mother Teresa: “We can do no great things; only small things with great love.”

Peg was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Jean Reinig; brothers Mike Reinig, Charles Reinig, Dave Reinig and Tom Reinig.

Survivors cherishing her memory include her spouse, Ernie Schlichtemeier; his children, Rick Schlichtemeier, Terri Koster and Julie Sitzmann; siblings Kathy (Dave) Dixon, Robert (Evelyn) Reinig, Paul Reinig, Mary (Wes) Carlton, Dan Reinig and Jeri (Bob) Bierbower; brother-in-law Gary (Nadine) Schlichtemeier; sister-in-law Norma (Gus) Knollenberg; grandchildren Elizabeth Hopkins, Danielle Mulcahey and Ryan Mulcahey; numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

Memorial contributions are suggested to First Books of Beaufort, P.O. Box 291, Port Royal, SC, 29935.

Condolences may be left for the family at Greer’s Mortuary and Crematory of Sedona at www.greersmortuary.com.

Tags

In other news

Lee Tomjack

Lee Tomjack

O’NEILL — Services for Lee Tomjack, Chambers, will be 10:30 Tuesday, March 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will follow in the Chambers Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill, with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.

Marie Sullivan

Marie Sullivan

MARSHALL, Minn. — Services for Marie Sullivan, 89, of Marshall, Minn., formerly of Norfolk, will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 1, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall. Visitation will continue on Monday an h…

Darlene Sivesind

Darlene Sivesind

QUEEN CITY, Ariz. — Darlene Jean Sivesind, 63, died on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Queen Creek, Ariz. She has relatives in Northeast Nebraska.

Peggy Schlichtemeier

Peggy Schlichtemeier

Private services for Peggy P. Schlichtemeier, 71, Sedona, Ariz., will be at a later date.

Duane Breitkreutz

Duane Breitkreutz

WISNER — Services for Duane Frances Breitkreutz, 94, West Point, formerly of Wisner, will be on Tuesday, March 2, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Wisner.

Larry Anderson

Larry Anderson

PLAINVIEW — Services for Larry “Butch” Anderson, 60, Plainview, will be held at a later date. He died on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

Marilyn Raabe

Marilyn Raabe

WISNER — Services for Marilyn Raabe, 64, Wisner, are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Phyllis Macke

Phyllis Macke

WAYNE — Services for Phyllis M. Macke, 92, Wayne, are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She died on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Wayne Countryview Care.

Darrell Hansen

Darrell Hansen

CONCORD — Services for Darrell L. Hansen, 91, Laurel, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The Rev. Todd Thelen will officiate with burial in the Laurel Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara