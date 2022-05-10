Peggy Poppe

CROFTON — Services for Peggy Jean Poppe, 65, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial of her cremated remains will be in the parish cemetery in Crofton at a later date.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
1956-2022
Peggy Jean Poppe passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday morning, April 27, 2022, after a two and a half year battle with cancer.
Peggy Jean Stuckenschmidt was born on July 31, 1956, in Pender to Donna Roth Stuckenschmidt and Warren Stuckenschmidt. She was baptized at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender and later confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Butte.
Peggy and her three sisters were raised by their mother in Thurston until the age of 10 when they moved to Butte. She graduated from Butte High School in 1974 and attended Northeast Technical Community College in Norfolk.
Peggy married Arlen Poppe on Sept. 8, 1978, and together they raised their three children on a farm west of Crofton. In 1988, she began working in the admissions department at the South Dakota Human Services Center in Yankton and remained there for 33 years until retiring in June 2021.
She was known for her dedication to her job and her strong work ethic. She believed in earning her own way in life. She loved cooking and camping, but her greatest love was boating on her beautiful pontoon which she referred to as her “baby.”
Survivors include Arlen, her spouse 43 years; two daughters, Lindsay (Barry) Peterson of Vermillion, S.D., and Megan (Jeff) Dreesen of Meckling, S.D.; grandchildren Tessa, Ally and Ajay Peterson and Claire and Leo Dreesen; mother Donna Johnson of Norfolk; and siblings Sherrie Dawson of Spencer, Janet (Randy) Stuckenschmidt-Fields of Gretna, twin sister Patty (Carl) Williamson of Butte, Natalie Petersen of Omaha and Casey Johnson of Denver, Colo.
Peggy was preceded in death by her son, Chad in 2007; stepfather Harold Johnson in 2003; nephew Scottie Dawson in 2004; nephew Bobby Drotzmann in 2002; great-niece Jacy Kaup in 2006; great-nephew Grant Johnson in 2014; brother-in-law Bill Dawson in 2016; father-in-law Raymond Poppe in 2021; and her beloved grandparents, CT and Emily Roth.