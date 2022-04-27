CROFTON — Services for Peggy Poppe, 65, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Peggy Poppe died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at her home under hospice care.
NORFOLK — Services for Marcia D. Janzing, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
OAKDALE — Services for Addison Woodard Jr., 49, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 9 at Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for David Petersen, 60, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. David Petersen died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at his residence.
SPENCER — Services for Harold Klasna, 95, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Harold Klasna died Monday, April 25, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
BATTLE CREEK — Graveside services for Timothy W. Preusker, 83, formerly of Battle Creek and Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, at St. John’s Cemetery in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Services for Orlene A. “Shorty” North, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Oliver “Ollie” L. Bossom, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Oliver Blossom died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
LINDY — Services for Sandra Barger, 84, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Diann Larson, 71, Tilden, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden. The Rev. Melanie Miller will officiate.