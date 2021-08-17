Peggy Liermann

WISNER — Services for Peggy J. Liermann, 75, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
Liermann died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the Pender Community Hospital in Pender.
ALBION — A celebration of life for Robert J. “Bob” Nolan, 71, Albion, will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Cardinal Inn Event Center in Albion. Private inurnment services will be at Grandview Cemetery in Spalding.
VERDIGRE — Services for Alvin Pavelka, 97, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Pavelka died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
NORFOLK — Services for Dianne M. Holland, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jeffrey S. Foster, 55, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
STANTON — Services for Larry G. Grenz, 77, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. Grenz died Monday Aug. 16, 2021, at Stanton Health Center.
NORFOLK — Services for Eldon D. “Bud” Hetrick, 91, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate with burial in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
WAYNE — Services for Willard J. “Willie” Holdorf, 90, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
FREMONT — Memorial services for Helen L. (Jensen) Caveny, 93, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.