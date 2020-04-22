Peggy Foltz

NORFOLK — Visitation for Peggy M. “Bobby” Foltz, 57, Norfolk, will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
She died Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Norfolk.
Peggy Mae was born July 11, 1962, in San Francisco, Calif., to Robert Lee and Nadeen Gladys (Morris) Faubel.
She is survived by her son, C.J. (Kathi) Foltz; a daughter, Nicole Foltz; her grandchildren, Lane, Gage, Passion, Justyce, Porter and Dakota; a sister, Marialice Faubel of California; and nieces and nephews.
Bobby was preceded in death by her parents and brother R.L. Faubel.
In keeping with the current social distancing guidelines, a maximum of 10 people will be allowed in the chapel for visitation at one time. We welcome all friends and relatives of Bobby’s to attend, but they may need to wait outside to keep from overcrowding the chapel.
