PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Peggy A. Flesner, 89, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Peggy Flesner died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Premier Estates of Pierce.
Facemasks are required for the service. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1932-2021
Peggy was born on July 29, 1932, in Norfolk, to Lloyd and Oma Clyde (Carrico) Evans. She attended grade school and high school in Plainview.
She married George Flesner on April 17, 1949, at Stark Valley Methodist Church in Plainview. George passed away on Dec. 9, 2007. Peggy grew up in the Plainview and Norfolk areas. She worked as a care staff member and worked for area nursing homes.
Peggy enjoyed ceramics, sewing and gardening. She was a member at Crawford Valley Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.
Survivors include her son, Frank Flesner of Foster; son Roger (Jackie) Flesner of Plainview; son David (Pam) Flesner of Pierce; 12 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, George; parents Lloyd and Oma Clyde; grandson Gregory Flesner; brothers Harold, Elmer, Elbert, Frank, Bob, Harry and Doug; her sisters, Ida Flesner, Pearl Stuthman and Elsie Pojar; and daughter-in-law Beth Flesner.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.