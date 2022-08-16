WAUSA — Services for Payne Haberer, 2-year-old son of Chris and Heidi Haberer of Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Payne Haberer died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
CONCORD — Services for Hubert E. “Hugh” O’Brien, 85, Wayne, formerly of Ponca, will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. Military rites will be conducted. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery in Grand Island.
HADAR — Private graveside services for Carol L. (Wehrer) Widhalm, 82, Norfolk, will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hadar. Carol Widhalm died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
HOWELLS — Services for Anna M. Bourek, 99, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Gary L. Krugman, 67, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Gary Krugman died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
ATKINSON — Services for Gloria Everett, 91, Atkinson, will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. The Rev. Jean Estill will officiate with burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
NORFOLK — Services for Frank C. Horn Jr., 91, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National G…
ALBION — Services for LeRoy F. Dozler, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
OMAHA — Services for Kathy (Wiese) Lorenz, 71, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at St. Wenceslaus Church in Omaha. The Rev. Taylor Leffler will officiate. Burial will be in Yutan.