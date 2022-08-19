 Skip to main content
Payne Haberer

Payne Haberer

WAUSA — Services for Payne Haberer, 2-year-old son of Chris and Heidi Haberer of Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Amanda Talley and Dick Bloomquist will officiate. Burial will be in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church fellowship hall.

Payne Haberer died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.

2019-2022

Payne Michael Haberer, son of Chris and Heidi (Hefner) Haberer, was born Dec. 4, 2019, at Norfolk.

Payne was loved by many. He brightened up the room when he walked in with his smile, spunkiness and fearlessness. People were drawn to him, and you couldn’t help but love him. He was spoiled by his parents’ friends and his family, and he enjoyed playing with his cousins and friends.

You could hear the pitter-patter of his little feet when they hit the floor in the morning, and he never stopped all day long. Payne was always happy, independent, inquisitive and smart with an amazing memory for a 2-year-old. He was wise beyond his years.

Going to the golf course with his dad to “mow-mow” was a highlight of his summer, but he loved rocking with his mommy at night. Some of his favorite things were golf, tractors, pickups, mowers and animals. He loved alpacas, often asking to go see Brett’s “paca.”

Payne is survived by his parents, Chris and Heidi Haberer of Wausa; grandparents Mrs. Roger (Cindy) Haberer of Coleridge, Monty and Brenda Hefner of Coleridge and Mike and Robbi Johnson of Wausa; great-grandparents Tom and Linda Steffen of Hartington and Janice Hefner of Coleridge; aunts and uncles Sonia Haberer of Norfolk, Amy (Kevin) Burns of Wausa and their children, Eli, Keegan and Nora, Holly (Mike) Hoeppner of Hartington, and their children, Ella, Emma, Easton and Elijah, and Haley (Max) Rasmussen of Laurel; and many great-aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Roger Haberer, and great-grandparents Franklin Hefner, Duane and Ladonna Burbach and Jerome and Lucille Haberer.

Luncheon at the Wausa Fire Hall will follow the burial.

Tags

Payne Haberer

