Pauline Luttman

NORFOLK — Services for Pauline Luttman, 97, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dale Pracht will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Home for Funerals, 804 Jackpine St., in Stanton and continue on Friday an hour before services at the church in Norfolk.

Pauline Luttman died Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.

Memorials will be used for Bible distribution by the Gideons.

1926-2023

She was born Feb. 16, 1926, on a farm northwest of Stanton to Louis Sr. and Rosetta (Froelich) Pohlman. She graduated from Stanton High School in 1943.

Pauline was married to Raymond Luttman on the evening of Oct. 5, 1947, in the home of her parents near Stanton with Pastor George Basil Anderson officiating. They farmed northwest of Stanton for 49 years. She had been a resident of the health center since August 2018.

Pauline was a school teacher. She taught in Stanton rural schools for four years before she was married and nine years after she married. She then began teaching in the Norfolk Public School system for 25 years until her retirement in May 1992. She taught in the Monroe and Washington schools. Pauline earned her bachelor’s degree in education in August 1967 and then earned her master’s degree in August 1971. She loved teaching and her many kids that she taught.

Pauline asked the Lord Jesus to be her personal Savior on May 18, 1944. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Norfolk since the spring of 1954, where she was a Sunday school teacher and Sunday school superintendent for many years. She served as a deaconess for several decades.

Pauline loved reading her Bible and devotional books and praising her Savior, Christ Jesus and Heavenly Father.

Pauline thoroughly enjoyed calling relatives and friends on their birthday and anniversary to sing the birthday and anniversary song and have prayer for them. She often greeted you with Psalm 118:24 “This is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.” A couple of other favorite verses among many were John 3: 16-18 and Romans 3: 23.

Pauline was a member of the Stanton Woman’s Club for many years, the Gideons Auxiliary, and VFW Post 3602 Auxiliary. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, word find puzzles and reading mystery books from the library.

Pauline is survived by many nieces and nephews and good friends. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Raymond, in December 2016; her parents; two brothers, Louis Jr. and Alfred; two sisters, Adeline Timperley and DeLoris Kment; and a number of sisters- and brothers-in-law.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

