STANTON — Services for Pauline L. Luttman, 97, of Stanton are pending with Home for Funerals in Stanton.
Pauline Luttman died Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Loreen H. Glandt, 97, of Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Mildred A. Korth, 92, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for Pauline L. Luttman, 97, of Stanton are pending with Home for Funerals in Stanton.
NORFOLK — Services for Lois A. Brenneman, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Loreen H. Glandt, 97, Battle Creek, are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek.
BOW VALLEY — Services for Mary Rose Pinkelman, 70, Wynot, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the Ss. Philip & James Cemetery in St. James.
ORCHARD — Memorial services for Frank Meyer, 66, Orchard, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Orchard United Methodist Church in Orchard. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate.
HARTINGTON — Mary Rose Pinkelman, 70, Wynot, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
LAUREL — Christopher J. Mendez, 49, Laurel, died suddenly on Monday, March 6, 2023, at his residence.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.