Pauline Efta died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, just a month shy of her 97th birthday at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

1926-2022

Pauline was born Feb. 7, 1926, in Dante, S.D., to Carl and Dorothy Anderson and graduated from Wagner High School in 1943.

Determined to pursue a higher education, she studied nutrition at Iowa State University, graduating in 1949. From there, she built a career spanning 38 years in positions as a staff or administrative dietitian in various locations, spending much of her career at and retiring from Norfolk State Hospital in 1987.

She married her lifetime love, Valerian J. Efta, on April 26, 1950. She raised seven children and proved herself to be a resourceful and independent soul. She was an avid reader who had a deep and enduring interest in world history and political leadership and kept herself informed about current events. She enjoyed geneology, sewing and cooking. She was a quiet woman who refused to gossip, liked a good puzzle of any kind and really loved to win at cards and Rumikube.

Pauline’s spouse, parents, dear brothers and their spouses, Robert and Pearl Anderson and Dick and Ellen Anderson, preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Linda Efta of Rapid City, S.D., Jim Efta and his spouse, Melissa of Nashua, Mont., Carla Efta of Norfolk, John Efta and spouse Robin of Columbus, Paula Efta of Rapid City, Debbie Efta of Norfolk and Judy Caron and spouse Scott of Rapid City.

She also is survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren: John J. Efta and spouse Jennifer, their sons, Christopher and Nicholas of Norfolk, Andy Efta and spouse Keziah, their sons, Soren and Ansel of Missoula, Mont., Nicholas Efta and spouse Rachael of Ennis, Mont., and Jesse Caron of Rapid City.

Pauline Efta died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, just a month shy of her 97th birthday at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

