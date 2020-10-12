You have permission to edit this article.
Paulette Tietz

WISNER —  Memorial services for Paulette M. Tietz, 74, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Legacy Garden Rehabilitation and Living Center in Pender.

Paulette Tietz

Paulette Tietz

WISNER —  Memorial services for Paulette M. Tietz, 74, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Legacy Garden Rehabilitation and Living Center in Pender.

Merritt Warren

Merritt Warren

CREIGHTON —  Services for Merritt C. Warren of Creighton are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his residence.

George R. Dudley

George R. Dudley

NORFOLK — An outdoor celebration of life for George R. Dudley, 93, Norfolk, will be at 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Norfolk Country Club.

Paul Filsinger

Paul Filsinger

CLEARWATER — Private memorial services for Paul Filsinger, 60, Shelton, will be at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Inurnment will be in Clearwater Cemetery.

Karen Hahlbeck

Karen Hahlbeck

CLEARWATER — Private memorial services for Karen Hahlbeck, 78, formerly of Ewing, will be at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Inurnment will be in Ewing Cemetery at Ewing.

Jason Goesch

Jason Goesch

SPENCER — Services for Jason Goesch, 48, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.

Oral Redlinger

Oral Redlinger

NORFOLK — Services for Oral Redlinger, 67, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Joseph Keiter

Joseph Keiter

COLUMBUS — Services for Joseph “Joe” Keiter, 93, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in the All Saints Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard.

Linda Appleby

Linda Appleby

O’NEILL — Private services for Linda Appleby, 72, O’Neill, will be at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. Private inurnment will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

