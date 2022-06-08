 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paulette Smith

Paulette Smith

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Paulette Smith, 88, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Gene Borgmann will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Paulette Smith died Monday, May 23, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

1934-2022

Paulette Y. (Briand) Smith, daughter of Eugene and Emillie (Chiffoleau) Briand, was born April 12, 1934, in Le Pellerin, France. She attended school in France for tailoring and sewing.

Paulette met her future spouse, James “Sarge” Smith, while he was serving in the U.S. Army and was stationed in France. They were united in marriage in April 1959 in Le Pellerin and were blessed with 58 years of marriage and one daughter, Roberta.

The young family moved around often while Sarge was in the service. They moved to Virginia, back to France, and then to Kansas and Georgia, before settling in Creighton, when her spouse retired from the service in 1972.

Paulette became a U.S. citizen in 1975. She worked at a café in Creighton, enjoyed vacationing and spending time with her family, playing cards and creating oil paintings. Paulette also looked forward to occasional trips to the casino. She lovingly cared for her spouse for 10 years as his health failed.

Paulette is survived by her daughter, Roberta (David) Trudeau of Battle Creek; two granddaughters, Dana (Brian) Nuzum of Omaha and Corinne Saner of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two great-grandchildren, Ashton and Taylin; her sisters, Semone Buffat and Annette Olivier; a sister-in-law, Norma Jean Dunklau of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, James; a daughter, Jane; siblings Albert Briand, Roger Briand and DeDe Haugmard; and her brothers-in-law, George Buffat, Sandreau Olivier, Roger Haugmard, Bobby Smith and Jerry Smith.

Tags

In other news

Donna Lyons

Donna Lyons

CLEARWATER — Services for Donna R. (Barlow) Lyons, 81, Norfolk, formerly of Long Pine, will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Delores Ruzicka will officiate. Burial will be in the Ewing Cemetery.

Jeanet McGee

Jeanet McGee

FREMONT — Services for Jeanet McGee, 90, Fremont, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Mark Weber will officiate with burial in Memorial Cemetery.

Dean Janke Sr.

Dean Janke Sr.

WINSIDE — Services for Dean W. Janke Sr., 84, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Military rites will be conducted and burial will be at Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Ronald Gadeken

Ronald Gadeken

NELIGH — Private graveside services for Ronald Gadeken, 82, Neligh, were June 3 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Garry Wilson

Garry Wilson

SPENCER — Services for Garry Wilson, 86, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Garry Wilson died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Russell Pollard

Russell Pollard

NORFOLK — Services for Russell Pollard, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Russell Pollard died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

James Carstens

James Carstens

BATTLE CREEK — Graveside inurnment services for James Carstens, 85, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Lutheran cemetery in Battle Creek.

Garry Wilson

Garry Wilson

LYNCH — Services for Garry Wilson, 86, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Mike Pinkelman will officiate with burial in Scottville Cemetery in rural O’Neill. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 228 and Army National …

Jo Lux

Jo Lux

MADISON — Memorial services for Mary J. “Jo” Lux, 74, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara