CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Paulette Smith, 88, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Gene Borgmann will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Paulette Smith died Monday, May 23, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1934-2022
Paulette Y. (Briand) Smith, daughter of Eugene and Emillie (Chiffoleau) Briand, was born April 12, 1934, in Le Pellerin, France. She attended school in France for tailoring and sewing.
Paulette met her future spouse, James “Sarge” Smith, while he was serving in the U.S. Army and was stationed in France. They were united in marriage in April 1959 in Le Pellerin and were blessed with 58 years of marriage and one daughter, Roberta.
The young family moved around often while Sarge was in the service. They moved to Virginia, back to France, and then to Kansas and Georgia, before settling in Creighton, when her spouse retired from the service in 1972.
Paulette became a U.S. citizen in 1975. She worked at a café in Creighton, enjoyed vacationing and spending time with her family, playing cards and creating oil paintings. Paulette also looked forward to occasional trips to the casino. She lovingly cared for her spouse for 10 years as his health failed.
Paulette is survived by her daughter, Roberta (David) Trudeau of Battle Creek; two granddaughters, Dana (Brian) Nuzum of Omaha and Corinne Saner of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two great-grandchildren, Ashton and Taylin; her sisters, Semone Buffat and Annette Olivier; a sister-in-law, Norma Jean Dunklau of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, James; a daughter, Jane; siblings Albert Briand, Roger Briand and DeDe Haugmard; and her brothers-in-law, George Buffat, Sandreau Olivier, Roger Haugmard, Bobby Smith and Jerry Smith.