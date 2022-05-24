CREIGHTON — Services for Paulette Smith, 88, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Paulette Smith died Monday, May 23, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
ALBION — Services for Gene M. Atwood, 86, Albion, will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Church of Christ in Albion. Greg Clark will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
WISNER — Memorial visitation for Dell Rae Duncan, 67, Pilger, will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner with a 5 p.m. prayer service.
OSMOND — Services for Henry J. “Hank” Schmit, 88, who served as mayor of Osmond for several years, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The Revs. Roger Schmit, Stanley Schmit and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish ceme…
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Philip Schroeder, 53, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Elizabeth “Betty” Pelham, 74, Denver, Colo., passed away on May 6, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at her home. She was born on March 5, 1948, in the town of Osmond and was the daughter of the late Willis and Lorraine Nissen. She graduated from Osmond High School and continued her education in…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Deldina M. “Dede” Holmgren, 66, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. No burial is planned at this time.
NORFOLK — Services for Beth A. Abbenhaus, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.