Paulette Anderson

EWING — Services for Paulette (Walnofer) Anderson, 61, Rogers, Ark., will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at the Full Gospel Church in Ewing. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at the Butte Cemetery in Butte.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.
1960-2021
Paulette passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, surrounded by friends and family at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.
Paulette was born to Robert and Bernadine (Thramer) Walnofer on Feb. 24, 1960, in Neligh. She graduated from Ewing High School and received a finance degree from Wayne State College.
She was married to Mark Anderson on March 12, 1983, in Butte. She supported Mark through many moves around the country from Texas to Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas and Arkansas.
Paulette was an exceptional spouse and mother. She made her kids her life’s mission from homeschooling to 4-H to attending multiple sports events. The past few years of her life were sweetened by the presence of grandkids and soaking up their sweet smiles.
Paulette’s flourishing Christian walk was apparent to those around her, and it was her life’s testimony to share Christ’s love, specifically with children and mothers. She was consistently involved in her local church, starting and attending many Missionette’s programs, mother’s Bible studies and supporting local pregnancy crisis centers.
Paulette is survived by her spouse, Mark of Rogers, Ark.; daughter Marqette (Michael) Gaffigan of Rogers; son Conner (Daisy) Anderson of Prairie Grove, Ark.; grandchildren Cooper, Gus, Evelyn and Vivian on the way; father Robert Walnofer of O’Neill; brothers Terry (Debbie) Walnofer of Arkansas, Tom Walnofer of Ewing, Steve (Rae) Walnofer of Missouri, Ted (Karla) Walnofer of South Dakota, Al (Brenda) Walnofer of Chambers and Rod (Kelly) Walnofer of Texas; and sisters Carmen (Bill) Richmond of Grant, Nancy (Vince) Price of Lincoln, Kathy (Gregg) Bartak of Ewing and Jill (Randy) Switzer of Ewing.
Paulette was preceded in death by her mother, Bernadine Walnofer.
Masks are optional for all services. In lieu of flowers, direct memorials to the family for future designation.