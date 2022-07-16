Paula Rumsey

NORFOLK — Services for Paula Jean “Jean” Rumsey, 73, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals. Paul Jean Rumsey died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colo.
AURORA — Services for Sharon K. ‘Shari’ Promes, 81, Aurora, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 25, at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary Chapel in Aurora. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Ss. Philip & James Catholic Cemetery in St. James.
GRETNA — Services for Marilyn J. Hoffman, formerly of Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 W. Angus St., in Gretna. Burial will be at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Roger W. Keisler, 53, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Keller State Park northeast of Ainsworth.
CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Lou Raff, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
STANTON — Services for Lula M. “Lou” Smith, 87, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
A memorial celebration of life for Maureen S. Ames, 63, Lincoln, will take place after cremation. The date is pending.