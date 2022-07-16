 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paula Rumsey

NORFOLK — Services for Paula Jean “Jean” Rumsey, 73, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals. Paul Jean Rumsey died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colo.

Tags

In other news

Sharon Promes

Sharon Promes

AURORA — Services for Sharon K. ‘Shari’ Promes, 81, Aurora, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 25, at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary Chapel in Aurora. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Ss. Philip & James Catholic Cemetery in St. James.

Marilyn Hoffman

Marilyn Hoffman

GRETNA — Services for Marilyn J. Hoffman, formerly of Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 W. Angus St., in Gretna. Burial will be at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery.

Roger Keisler

Roger Keisler

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Roger W. Keisler, 53, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Keller State Park northeast of Ainsworth.

Lou Raff

Lou Raff

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Lou Raff, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Lawrence Gubbels

Lawrence Gubbels

RANDOLPH — Lawrence John “Larry” Gubbels, 80, died June 23, 2022.

Paula Rumsey

Paula Rumsey

NORFOLK — Services for Paula Jean “Jean” Rumsey, 73, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals. Paul Jean Rumsey died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colo.

Lula Smith

Lula Smith

STANTON — Services for Lula M. “Lou” Smith, 87, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Lou Raff

Lou Raff

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Lou Raff, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Maureen Ames

Maureen Ames

A memorial celebration of life for Maureen S. Ames, 63, Lincoln, will take place after cremation. The date is pending.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara