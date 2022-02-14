Paula Leary

Paula S. Parker Leary (Golter) passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 11, 2022, in Austin, Texas, surrounded by loved ones.
Paula was born on April 25, 1955, to Janell (Hill) Rohwer and Paul Golter of Orchard. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Paula was a graduate of Creighton High School and the University of Nebraska College of Business. She served in the U.S. Air Force for seven years.
Paula lived most of her adult life in Austin, employed in the area of medical sales. It is in Austin that she met the love of her life, Jack Leary. They were married in 2010. She gained an instant family with his children, Erin, Ryan and Chelsea.
She was an avid lover of books and shared that passion with her siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. She volunteered with Jack at the Micah 6 of Austin Food Bank. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family, spread across several states.
Paula’s generosity and kindness showed in her love of giving to those in need and to those less fortunate. She always saw the positive and good in every person and touched the lives of so many. While we were all working to make a living and planning for retirement, Paula left those plans for her up to God and gave generously for her entire life.
Paula is survived by her spouse, Jack, and his children; also, her mother, Janell Rohwer of Lincoln. The eldest of seven children, Paula will be lovingly remembered by sisters: Lilli (Gigi) Inness, Gretchen Golter, Julie Glandt, Melanie Golter and Amy Linderman, and her brother, Brian Golter. Her smiling presence will be missed by her extended family, including Marilyn Golter, Justin Golter, Heidi Webb, Pam and Harry Mendez and many nieces, nephews and other loved ones.
Paula was preceded in death by her father, Paul Golter, and stepfather Allen Rohwer.
She was currently a member of the St. Louis King of France Catholic Church of Austin.
Memorials can be made in her name to the church, Micah 6 Food Bank of Austin, or the charity of your choice.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 735 S. 36th St., in Lincoln with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.