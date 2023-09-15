ELGIN — Services for Paula J. Jensen, 65, of Elgin will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. John Norman and Deacon Dennis Wiehn officiating. Inurnment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Memorial visitation will be 3–5 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a 5 p.m. wake. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.
Paula Jensen died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion. Memorials are suggested to the Teammates Program at Elgin Public School.