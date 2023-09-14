Paula Jensen

ELGIN — Paula J. Jensen, 65, Elgin, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion. Services are pending with Levander Funeral Home of Elgin.
WAYNE — Darrel D. Gilliland, 83, Wayne, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at a Sioux City hospital. Services are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
WAYNE — Services for Patricia K. “Pat” Thompson, 76, Wayne, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Calvary Bible Evangelical Free Church in Wayne. Private burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
CREIGHTON — Services for Philip Beck, 56, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Philip Beck died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at his residence.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Shellie M. Kucera, 59, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
STANTON — Services for Dallas W. Heckens Sr., 81, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton. Military rites will be provided by the Stanton Veterans of Forei…
WAYNE — Services for Lee Swinney, 97, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
