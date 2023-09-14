 Skip to main content
Paula Jensen

ELGIN — Paula J. Jensen, 65, Elgin, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion. Services are pending with Levander Funeral Home of Elgin.

Darrel Gilliland

WAYNE — Darrel D. Gilliland, 83, Wayne, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at a Sioux City hospital. Services are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Patricia Thompson

Patricia Thompson

WAYNE — Services for Patricia K. “Pat” Thompson, 76, Wayne, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Calvary Bible Evangelical Free Church in Wayne. Private burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Philip Beck

Philip Beck

CREIGHTON — Services for Philip Beck, 56, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Philip Beck died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at his residence.

Shellie Kucera

Shellie Kucera

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Shellie M. Kucera, 59, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Paula Jensen

Dallas Heckens Sr.

Dallas Heckens Sr.

STANTON — Services for Dallas W. Heckens Sr., 81, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton. Military rites will be provided by the Stanton Veterans of Forei…

Lee Swinney

Lee Swinney

WAYNE — Services for Lee Swinney, 97, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Darrel Gilliland

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

