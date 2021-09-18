CREIGHTON — Services for Paul “Butch” Wagner, 84, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake.
Paul Wagner died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to St. Ludger Catholic Church and St. Ludger Catholic School.
1936-2021
Paul A. “Butch” Wagner, son of Leo and Rose (Moser) Wagner, was born Dec. 14, 1936, at Creighton. Paul graduated from St. Ludger Academy and then joined the U.S. Army. He served in the Army as a mechanic on remote controlled aerial targets (RCATS) from 1956 to 1958.
On May 22, 1957, Paul was united in marriage to Rita Tharnish at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. They were blessed with 10 children: Denise, Craig, Joan, Celia, Jerome, Roger, Sara, Lee, Donovan and Brett.
Paul lived near Creighton all his life and was engaged in farming. He was a member of St. Ludger Catholic Church and served on the parish council. Paul was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion. He played and enjoyed watching baseball and going for drives.
Paul is survived by his spouse, Rita of Creighton; children Denise (Keith) Koertje of Bloomfield, Craig (Lori) Wagner of Creighton, Joan Wagner of Hastings, Celia Urban of Lincoln, Jerome (Terri) Wagner of Columbus, Roger (Sherry) Wagner of San Antonio, Texas, Sara Sukup of Lincoln, Lee (Donna) Wagner of Lincoln, Donovan (Jackie) Wagner of Broken Bow and Brett (Bente) Wagner of Omaha; 25 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sisters Marlene Wilmes, Rita Pitt and Virginia Wagner; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Darlene Tharnish, Veronica Tharnish, John and Delores Tharnish, Ann Schumacher, Bob and Phyllis Tharnish and Pat Neumann.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Dennis Wagner; son-in-law James Urban; daughter-in-law Janet Wagner; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.