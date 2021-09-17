CREIGHTON — Services for Paul Wagner, 84, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Paul Wagner died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
COLUMBUS — Services for Karen Maurer, 63, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Rev. Cory Burma will officiate. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Columbus.
STANTON — Memorial services for Mary Louise Hill, 78, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
LAUREL — Memorial services for Virginia J. “Tiny” Burns, 87, Laurel, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate.
HARTINGTON — Services for Larry F. Pommer, 82, Hartington, will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
ELGIN — Services for Mary Rose C. Beckman Schainost, 84, Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Revs. Kevin Vogel and Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
HOSKINS — Services for Piper Ann Foxhoven, 6-month-old infant daughter of Bryan and Ranell (Schroeder) Foxhoven of Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Kevin McReynolds will officiate with burial in Pleasantview Cemetery in rura…
CREIGHTON — Services for Doris Milne, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Revs. Donna Fonner and Robert C. Hansen will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
CREIGHTON — Services for Paul Wagner, 84, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Paul Wagner died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.