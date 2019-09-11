DODGE — Services for Paul J. Uher, 53, Dodge, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m. Monday with a 7:30 p.m. vigil and will continue on Tuesday an hour prior to the service, both at the church.
He died as a result of a motorcycle accident near Clarkson on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge is assisting with arrangements.
1966-2019
Paul James Uher was born on March 23, 1966, to Richard “Chink” and Darlene (Kluthe) Uher, at his grandparents’ home in Dodge during a blizzard by Dr. Berans, a veterinarian. He was known as the “Blizzard Baby of 1966.”
Paul graduated from the eighth grade at St. Wenceslaus Catholic School and later from Dodge High School in 1984.
On June 19, 1987, he married JoDene Karloff. They had two daughters, Amy and Jackie. Paul was a hard worker, working at the West Point Dairy, Howells Elevator and for Walinga Grain Vacs for the last 22 years.
On July 1, 2005, he was united in marriage to Theresa (Miller) Wisnieski at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. At this time, he gained two more children, John and Jayne.
Paul was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and was a member of the Dodge Fire Department for 25 years. He always enjoyed the Dodge Demo Derby, either as a participant or more recently as a judge. He also enjoyed hunting, bowling, camping and generally being outdoors.
Paul was always there to lend a helping hand. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially the time he shared with the grandchildren.
Survivors include his spouse, Theresa of Dodge; his children, Amy and Scott Reiner of Waverly (daughter Charlotte), Jackie and Jeremiah Schantz of Wisner (children Boston and Boyd), John and Nichole Wisnieski of Omaha (children River and Addison) and Jayne Wisnieski and Adam Freese of Omaha (daughter Lennon); his siblings, Dale Uher of Omaha, Mary Kay and Melvin Kreikemeier of West Point, Ronnie Uher of Deerfield Beach, Fla., Randy and Tammy Uher of Dodge and Barb and Dave Wordekemper of Fremont; and a host of nieces and nephews also survive Paul.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister-in-law, Karen Uher.