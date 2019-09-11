You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Paul Uher

Paul Uher

DODGE — Services for Paul J. Uher, 53, Dodge, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m. Monday with a 7:30 p.m. vigil and will continue on Tuesday an hour prior to the service, both at the church.

He died as a result of a motorcycle accident near Clarkson on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge is assisting with arrangements.

1966-2019

Paul James Uher was born on March 23, 1966, to Richard “Chink” and Darlene (Kluthe) Uher, at his grandparents’ home in Dodge during a blizzard by Dr. Berans, a veterinarian. He was known as the “Blizzard Baby of 1966.”

Paul graduated from the eighth grade at St. Wenceslaus Catholic School and later from Dodge High School in 1984.

On June 19, 1987, he married JoDene Karloff. They had two daughters, Amy and Jackie. Paul was a hard worker, working at the West Point Dairy, Howells Elevator and for Walinga Grain Vacs for the last 22 years.

On July 1, 2005, he was united in marriage to Theresa (Miller) Wisnieski at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. At this time, he gained two more children, John and Jayne.

Paul was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and was a member of the Dodge Fire Department for 25 years. He always enjoyed the Dodge Demo Derby, either as a participant or more recently as a judge. He also enjoyed hunting, bowling, camping and generally being outdoors.

Paul was always there to lend a helping hand. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially the time he shared with the grandchildren.

Survivors include his spouse, Theresa of Dodge; his children, Amy and Scott Reiner of Waverly (daughter Charlotte), Jackie and Jeremiah Schantz of Wisner (children Boston and Boyd), John and Nichole Wisnieski of Omaha (children River and Addison) and Jayne Wisnieski and Adam Freese of Omaha (daughter Lennon); his siblings, Dale Uher of Omaha, Mary Kay and Melvin Kreikemeier of West Point, Ronnie Uher of Deerfield Beach, Fla., Randy and Tammy Uher of Dodge and Barb and Dave Wordekemper of Fremont; and a host of nieces and nephews also survive Paul.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister-in-law, Karen Uher.

Tags

In other news

Donald McElhose

Donald McElhose

VERDIGRE — Services for Donald G. “Don” McElhose, 77, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.

Cleo Estey

Cleo Estey

NORFOLK — Cleo Estey, 98, Norfolk, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Madison House in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time.

Ann Hamilton

Ann Hamilton

Services for Ann M. Hamilton, 67, Custer, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Custer Lutheran Fellowship. Burial will be in the Custer Cemetery.

Carol Hastreiter

NORFOLK — Services for Carol A. Hastreiter, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.

Mildred Weak

WAYNE — Services for Mildred Weak, 83, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Hastings Cemetery in Hastings, Iowa.

Doris Sohler

LAUREL — Services for Doris J. Sohler, 94, Laurel, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

Dorothy Anderson

Dorothy Anderson

NELIGH — Graveside services for Dorothy Anderson, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Larry Redinbaugh

Larry Redinbaugh

LINCOLN — Services for Larry D. Redinbaugh, 90, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Lincoln. The Revs. John Kunze and Dustin Lappe will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery.

Paul Uher

Paul Uher

DODGE — Services for Paul J. Uher, 53, Dodge, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. Burial will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns