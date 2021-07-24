HUMPHREY — Services for Paul Ternus, 61, Humphrey, will be Thursday, July 29, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church with the Revs. Eric Olsen and Joe Hemmer officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
He died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.
Memorials may be directed to the family or donor’s choice.