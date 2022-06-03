NORFOLK — Services for Paul J. Schulte, 88, of Stanton, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at the Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
Paul Schulte died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Larry R. Hellmers, 72, of Norfolk are pending at Home for Funerals.
LAUREL — Services for Harold A. Sudbeck, 94, Laurel, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy, American Legion Post 54, and Ve…
RAEVILLE — Services for Jerome J. Starman, 93, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Rev. Kevin Vogel and Deacon Dennis Wiehn will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rights by American Legion Post 229, V…
NORFOLK — Services for Gary Stover, 78, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Gary Stover died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at The Heritage at Fountain Point in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Bryan W. Gloe, 44, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Services for David E. “Dave” Meinke, 70, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg will officiate. Burial will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.
ALBION — Services for Gayle A. Olsen, 75, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Albion.
YANKTON — Services for Alberta Bender, 84, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton. The Rev. Tom Anderson will officiate with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Services for Iona F. Carstens, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate with burial at about 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Naper.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.