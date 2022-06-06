 Skip to main content
Paul Schulte

NORFOLK — Services for 88-year-old Paul J. Schulte, who co-founded Supertel Hospitality, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Pat McLaughlin and Paul Ortmeier will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. vigil.

Paul died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, surrounded by family.

Paul J. Schulte was born March 19, 1934, on the family farm in Brunswick to Joseph V. and Cecelia (Reynolds) Schulte. He was the oldest of 12 children. He attended grade school at St. Ludger’s Academy in Creighton. The family then moved to Norfolk, where he finished school, graduating from Sacred Heart High School in 1951.

He joined the Navy in December 1951. He served three years, based in Japan, during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in December 1954.

He married Karen Schaefer in 1957. To this union, nine children were born.

He started his career in construction, working for Simpson’s Structures until 1976. He then started his own construction company, Continental Building Systems. This business then led to a partnership with brothers, Steve and Joe Borgmann, developing and managing Super 8 Motels, creating the company, Supertel Hospitality, Inc., a company that was eventually traded publicly on the New York Stock Exchange.

Paul was recognized and received numerous achievement awards from the motel industry.

Paul loved flying and successfully obtained his private pilot’s license, using it for business and pleasure. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf. One of his greatest joys was watching his children compete in sporting events and school functions, never missing a game or event. He enjoyed watching his boys wrestle so much that he started the OFK Wrestling Club for all boys in Norfolk.

Paul was very passionate about his faith and Catholic education. He strongly believed everyone should have the opportunity to have a Catholic education. He served on the Norfolk Catholic School Board. He spent 40 years serving on various boards and committees providing fundraising for Sacred Heart Parish and Norfolk Catholic Schools. He was a devout and faithful man, reading the Bible daily and praying the Chaplet of Divine Mercy.

Paul is survived by Karen, his spouse of 64 years; his children, Jeff (Marge) of Norfolk, Jon (Lori) of Lincoln, Judy (Mike) Teten of Norfolk, Rick (Rebecca) of Mesa Ariz., Brian of Stanton, Annie (John) Pruss of Kansas City, Kan.; a daughter-in-law, Tammi Schulte of Norfolk; 22 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Ken (Jean), Bob, Dan (Nanc) and Jim (Jane); and his sisters, Mary, Nancy (Randy) Klug and Rose.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Greg, Joe and Tim; a granddaughter, Katie; his parents, Joseph and Cecelia; his brothers, Tom and David; and his sisters, Virginia and Rita.

We will miss you everyday and love you always.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

