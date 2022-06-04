NORFOLK — Services for Paul J. Schulte, 88, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Pat McLaughlin and Paul Ortmeier will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Paul Schulte died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.