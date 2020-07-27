Paul Rimovsky

Services for Paul T. Rimovsky, 83, Concordia, Kan., will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the Cloud County Fairgrounds Commercial Building in Concordia with Jim Winter officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Concordia.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Tuesday at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home in Concordia. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
He died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home in Concordia.
Memorials are suggested to the POW Camp Concordia Preservation Society in care of the funeral home.
1936-2020
He was born on Nov. 15, 1936, in Norfolk, to Adolph “Babe” and Eva (Goldsworthy) Rimovsky.
Paul graduated from high school in Norfolk and received a bachelor’s degree in music education from Wayne State University. Paul taught music and band for five years in Nebraska.
He married Dixie Hansen and to this union was born, Sheri, Kristi and David. They later divorced.
Paul came to Concordia in 1964 and began working at Tom’s Music House, where he later became the owner and operator of the store.
Paul was an active member of the Concordia community and was involved in all aspects of promoting Concordia and Cloud County. He was a founding member and president of the POW Camp Concordia Preservation Society.
Paul was active in the Cloud County Museum, Concordia Lions Club, National Orphan Train Museum, Brown Grand Theatre and was instrumental in beginning Youth for Music.
Paul received several awards throughout his life including the Marian D. Cook Legacy Award from Cloud County Community College, the Kansas Band Masters Association Lifetime Award and the Leon Gennette Award for Lifetime Achievement for Community Service.
Paul was blessed by his longtime friend, Marie Dochow, until she preceded him in 2016.
He is survived by his daughters, Sheri Johnston (Kenneth) of Concordia and Kristi Warner of Mexico; a son, David Rimovsky (Terri), Van Buren, Ark.; his grandchildren, Kieli Frey (Vonley), Katie Jackson, both of Concordia, Kensie Hoag (Brandon) of Huntington Beach, Calif., and Isabel and Elyse Rimovsky of Van Buren; great-grandchildren, Maddox, Maxson and Kenna Frey and Kam Jackson.
Additionally Paul was blessed by his bonus family: Kevin and Debbie Honeycutt; Jeni and Troy Johnson and their family, Skye, Dayton and Kyndal; Lori and Kevin Dodson and their family, Gianna and Kalyb; Lorna and Dave Chestnutt; Adam, Mandi and Austin Paquette and Misty and Daniel Wittenberg and their family, Jasper, Amia and Elody.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Andrew; and friend Marie Dochow.
For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.