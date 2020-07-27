Paul Rimovsky

Paul Rimovsky

Services for Paul T. Rimovsky, 83, Concordia, Kan., will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the Cloud County Fairgrounds Commercial Building in Concordia with Jim Winter officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Concordia.

Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Tuesday at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home in Concordia. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

He died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home in Concordia.

Memorials are suggested to the POW Camp Concordia Preservation Society in care of the funeral home.

1936-2020

He was born on Nov. 15, 1936, in Norfolk, to Adolph “Babe” and Eva (Goldsworthy) Rimovsky.

Paul graduated from high school in Norfolk and received a bachelor’s degree in music education from Wayne State University. Paul taught music and band for five years in Nebraska.

He married Dixie Hansen and to this union was born, Sheri, Kristi and David. They later divorced.

Paul came to Concordia in 1964 and began working at Tom’s Music House, where he later became the owner and operator of the store.

Paul was an active member of the Concordia community and was involved in all aspects of promoting Concordia and Cloud County. He was a founding member and president of the POW Camp Concordia Preservation Society.

Paul was active in the Cloud County Museum, Concordia Lions Club, National Orphan Train Museum, Brown Grand Theatre and was instrumental in beginning Youth for Music.

Paul received several awards throughout his life including the Marian D. Cook Legacy Award from Cloud County Community College, the Kansas Band Masters Association Lifetime Award and the Leon Gennette Award for Lifetime Achievement for Community Service.

Paul was blessed by his longtime friend, Marie Dochow, until she preceded him in 2016.

He is survived by his daughters, Sheri Johnston (Kenneth) of Concordia and Kristi Warner of Mexico; a son, David Rimovsky (Terri), Van Buren, Ark.; his grandchildren, Kieli Frey (Vonley), Katie Jackson, both of Concordia, Kensie Hoag (Brandon) of Huntington Beach, Calif., and Isabel and Elyse Rimovsky of Van Buren; great-grandchildren, Maddox, Maxson and Kenna Frey and Kam Jackson.

Additionally Paul was blessed by his bonus family: Kevin and Debbie Honeycutt; Jeni and Troy Johnson and their family, Skye, Dayton and Kyndal; Lori and Kevin Dodson and their family, Gianna and Kalyb; Lorna and Dave Chestnutt; Adam, Mandi and Austin Paquette and Misty and Daniel Wittenberg and their family, Jasper, Amia and Elody.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Andrew; and friend Marie Dochow.

For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.

Tags

In other news

Lucille Luedke

Lucille Luedke

WISNER — Services for Lucille Luedke, 91, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate.

Donald Maybon and Sandy Maybon

MADISON — Memorial service for former Madison Mayor Donald G. “Don” Maybon, 80, and Sandra M. “Sandy” Maybon, 80, Norfolk, formerly of Madison, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Inurnment will be at 2:30 p…

Paul Rimovsky

Paul Rimovsky

Services for Paul T. Rimovsky, 83, Concordia, Kan., will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the Cloud County Fairgrounds Commercial Building in Concordia with Jim Winter officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Concordia.

Hailey Christiansen

Hailey Christiansen

NORFOLK — Services for Hailey B. Christiansen, 29, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.

Jeff Schaffer

Jeff Schaffer

WAYNE — Graveside services for Jeff J. Schaffer, 58, Wayne, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Lillian Blank

Lillian Blank

MADISON — Services for the immediate family of Lillian V. Blank, 92, Madison, will be Wednesday, July 29, at St. John Lutheran Church Green Garden near Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Charlene Johnson

Charlene Johnson

CONCORD — Graveside services for Charlene M. Johnson of Middleburg, Fla., will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Concord Cemetery. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Micheal Nolan

SPENCER — Memorial services for Micheal C. “Mike” Nolan, 64, Spencer, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Community Hall in Spencer. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial at a later date.

Leona Petersen

Leona Petersen

HARTINGTON — Services for Leona H. (Potts) Petersen, 88, Yankton, formerly of Hartington, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Jim Keiter and Adam Pinkelman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-