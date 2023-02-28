ALBION — Paul Richards, 79, Primrose, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at his home.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. The Rev. Jeff Schipper will officiate. Burial will be in Dublin Cemetery at Primrose with military rites by American Legion Post 162 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 736, the American Legion Riders and the Navy Funeral Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the Primrose Volunteer Fire Department, Primrose.
1943-2023
Sherman Paul Richards, son of Cecil Oma Richards and Mary Gertrude (Ziegler) Bader was born on Dec. 26, 1943, at Albion. He attended school at Albion Public School. Paul served in the U.S. Navy.
Paul worked all over the country in construction and iron, including working in Page, Ariz., at the Glenn Canyon Dam, Rocky Mountain Prestress and a nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania. He then came back to Albion and worked at Boone County Concrete until he retired.
On Dec. 17, 1982, he was united in marriage to Teri (Davis) Nolan in Grand Island. With this marriage, Paul gained two daughters and eventually two grandsons. He was a full-time Papa.
Paul enjoyed going to his daughters sporting events when they were younger and picked that up again with his grandsons. He also loved to gamble, racing, being outdoors and spending as much time as he could with his grandsons. Paul loved to tell stories and never met a stranger.
Paul served on the rural fire board in Primrose for several years.
Paul is survived by daughters Micki (fiancé Bob Carlin) Nolan and Jaime Ray; grandsons Tristan Nolan-Ray and Justin Ray, all of Primrose; a sister, Carol Greek of Los Angeles, Calif.; brothers John Richards of Columbus, William Richards and Fred Bader, both of Norfolk; mother-in-law Maggie Nelson of Boones Mill, Va.; sister-in-law Pam (Keith) Hulquist of Rocky Mount, Va.; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Teri; infant brother Delbert; brothers and sister Robert Richards, Charles Richard, Henry “Jake” Richards, Mary Jo Miller, Albert Bader Jr.; and parents-in-law Bill and Enid Davis.
There will be a lunch following the burial at the Primrose Fire Department, Primrose, NE. The family asks that you wear casual clothes to the services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.