 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paul Richards

Paul Richards

ALBION — Paul Richards, 79, Primrose, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at his home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. The Rev. Jeff Schipper will officiate. Burial will be in Dublin Cemetery at Primrose with military rites by American Legion Post 162 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 736, the American Legion Riders and the Navy Funeral Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Primrose Volunteer Fire Department, Primrose.

1943-2023

Sherman Paul Richards, son of Cecil Oma Richards and Mary Gertrude (Ziegler) Bader was born on Dec. 26, 1943, at Albion. He attended school at Albion Public School. Paul served in the U.S. Navy.

Paul worked all over the country in construction and iron, including working in Page, Ariz., at the Glenn Canyon Dam, Rocky Mountain Prestress and a nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania. He then came back to Albion and worked at Boone County Concrete until he retired.

On Dec. 17, 1982, he was united in marriage to Teri (Davis) Nolan in Grand Island. With this marriage, Paul gained two daughters and eventually two grandsons. He was a full-time Papa.

Paul enjoyed going to his daughters sporting events when they were younger and picked that up again with his grandsons. He also loved to gamble, racing, being outdoors and spending as much time as he could with his grandsons. Paul loved to tell stories and never met a stranger.

Paul served on the rural fire board in Primrose for several years.

Paul is survived by daughters Micki (fiancé Bob Carlin) Nolan and Jaime Ray; grandsons Tristan Nolan-Ray and Justin Ray, all of Primrose; a sister, Carol Greek of Los Angeles, Calif.; brothers John Richards of Columbus, William Richards and Fred Bader, both of Norfolk; mother-in-law Maggie Nelson of Boones Mill, Va.; sister-in-law Pam (Keith) Hulquist of Rocky Mount, Va.; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Teri; infant brother Delbert; brothers and sister Robert Richards, Charles Richard, Henry “Jake” Richards, Mary Jo Miller, Albert Bader Jr.; and parents-in-law Bill and Enid Davis.

There will be a lunch following the burial at the Primrose Fire Department, Primrose, NE. The family asks that you wear casual clothes to the services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

In other news

Jacqueline Kirkpatrick

Jacqueline Kirkpatrick

LAUREL — Jacqueline L. Kirkpatrick, 86, Laurel, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.

Teresa Bowder

Teresa Bowder

NORFOLK — Services for Teresa D. “Terrie” Bowder, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in St. Boniface Cemetery in Menominee.

Dorothy Sunderland

Dorothy Sunderland

Dorothy F. Sunderland (Blue) of Sidney, formerly of Albion, died on Feb. 23, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo.

Bradley Wecker

Bradley Wecker

WAUSA — Visitation for Bradley T. Wecker, 54, Wausa, will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Michael Miller

Michael Miller

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Michael A. Miller 75, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Leon Gentrup will officiate.

Patricia Arneson

Patricia Arneson

WAYNE  — Dr. Patricia (Ewing) Arneson, 73, Wayne, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Services are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Paul Goetsch

Paul Goetsch

STANTON — Services for Paul A. Goetsch, 78, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Paul Goetsch died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Michael Kruse

Michael Kruse

CREIGHTON — Services for Michael “Mike” Kruse, 60, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial at a later date.

William Wondercheck

William Wondercheck

ALBION — William D. “Bill” Wondercheck Jr., 97, Albion, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara