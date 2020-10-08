Paul Kreikemeier

MONTEREY — Services for Paul B. Kreikemeier, 76, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at St. Boniface Catholic Church at Monterey (rural West Point). Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Friday at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue at the church from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. There will be a vigil at 7:30 p.m. at the church.
He died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is in care of the arrangements.