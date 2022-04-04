OSMOND — Services for Paul H. Kahler, 75, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the church in Osmond and continue until 10 a.m., when a rosary will be recited.
Paul Kahler died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
1946-2022
Born Aug. 7, 1946, in Osmond, he was the son of Wallace and Gertrude (Luebbers) Kahler. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School to the eighth grade and graduated from Osmond High School in 1964. While in high school, Paul was very active in sports. He loved football and basketball. After graduation, Paul and several of his friends worked on road construction.
In August 1964, Paul decided to go to Oregon. On Nov. 9, 1964, Paul was married to Judith Ann (Judy) Reding at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Eugene, Ore. Paul and Judy lived in Oregon until June 1968, during which time Paul worked for a lumber mill.
Paul and Judy and their two small children, Michele and Darrell, decided to return to Osmond. Paul joined his father at Wally’s Shop. He also drove school bus for several years. In 1976, upon Wally’s retirement, Paul took over the operation of the business.
Paul had been a volunteer fireman for many years. He also played softball with the Osmond team and did some umpiring. He was an avid fisherman and loved to hunt.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond and served on the Osmond Fire Department.
Survivors include his spouse, Judy Kahler of Osmond; children Michele Kahler of Omaha and Darrell (Julie) Kahler of David City; three grandsons, Tanner Kahler of Milwaukee, Wis., Logan (Annie) Kahler of Lincoln, Reilly Kahler (Samantha Hays) of Vermillion, S.D; and siblings Mari (Howard) Zeman of Montrose, Colo., and Jackie (Garry) Hazen of David City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Gertrude, and a sister, Carolyn.
Music will be provided by organist Melissa Lind.
