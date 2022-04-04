 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paul Kahler

Paul Kahler

OSMOND — Services for Paul H. Kahler, 75, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the church in Osmond and continue until 10 a.m., when a rosary will be recited.

Paul Kahler died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.

1946-2022

Born Aug. 7, 1946, in Osmond, he was the son of Wallace and Gertrude (Luebbers) Kahler. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School to the eighth grade and graduated from Osmond High School in 1964. While in high school, Paul was very active in sports. He loved football and basketball. After graduation, Paul and several of his friends worked on road construction.

In August 1964, Paul decided to go to Oregon. On Nov. 9, 1964, Paul was married to Judith Ann (Judy) Reding at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Eugene, Ore. Paul and Judy lived in Oregon until June 1968, during which time Paul worked for a lumber mill.

Paul and Judy and their two small children, Michele and Darrell, decided to return to Osmond. Paul joined his father at Wally’s Shop. He also drove school bus for several years. In 1976, upon Wally’s retirement, Paul took over the operation of the business.

Paul had been a volunteer fireman for many years. He also played softball with the Osmond team and did some umpiring. He was an avid fisherman and loved to hunt.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond and served on the Osmond Fire Department.

Survivors include his spouse, Judy Kahler of Osmond; children Michele Kahler of Omaha and Darrell (Julie) Kahler of David City; three grandsons, Tanner Kahler of Milwaukee, Wis., Logan (Annie) Kahler of Lincoln, Reilly Kahler (Samantha Hays) of Vermillion, S.D; and siblings Mari (Howard) Zeman of Montrose, Colo., and Jackie (Garry) Hazen of David City.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Gertrude, and a sister, Carolyn.

Music will be provided by organist Melissa Lind.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Edna Rohrberg

Edna Rohrberg

OSMOND — Private family services for Edna M. Rohrberg, 99, of Osmond will be held at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond with Deacon Patrick Roche officiating. A private family burial will take place at the Osmond City Cemetery in Osmond.

Paul Kahler

Paul Kahler

OSMOND — Services for Paul H. Kahler, 75, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond with the Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink officiating.

Erika Crosley

Erika Crosley

NIOBRARA — Services for Erika Crosley, 88, of Niobrara will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Niobrara Lutheran Church in Niobrara. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery at Niobrara.

Arnold Marr

Arnold Marr

WAYNE — Services for Arnold R. Marr, 95, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Masonic rites and military honors will be conducted. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Susie Lange

Susie Lange

RANDOLPH — Services for Susie Lange, 48, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

Sondra Herian

Sondra Herian

PIERCE — Graveside services for Sondra Mae (Popham) Herian will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 4, at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Gertrude Brandstetter

Gertrude Brandstetter

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Gertrude Brandstetter, 95, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery in Meadow Grove.

Sandra Hale

Sandra Hale

RANDOLPH — Services for Sandra K. Hale will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Burial will be at a later date.

Terry Norris

Terry Norris

NORFOLK — Services for Terry Norris, 66, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara