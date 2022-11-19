NORFOLK — Services for Paul G. Johnson, 51, Battle Creek, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Paul Johnson died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Arlene F. Werner, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Arlene Werner died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Donald D. Sextro, 59, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Donald Sextro died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his residence after a battle with cancer.
HARTINGTON — Services for David I. Lammers, 67, of Fordyce are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Joy Wilson, 89, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Joy Wilson died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
O’NEILL — Services for John N. Schmit, 101, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in O’Neill with military rites by the American Legion.
Services for Jordyne N. Jones, 32, Nixa, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Countryside Christian Church, 3350 W. Jackson Road, in Nixa.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Adeline M. Anderson, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Peace Church in rural Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Spring Branch Cemetery near Peace Church in rural Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Adeline M. Anderson, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Peace Church in rural Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Spring Branch Cemetery near Peace Church in rural Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Wallace “Ed” West, 83, Hoskins, will be at a later date. There will be a celebration of life planned for when the weather is warmer. Plans are for burial at sea.