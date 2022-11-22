Paul Johnson

NORFOLK — Services for Paul G. Johnson, 51, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1971-2022
He passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk after a courageous battle with cancer.
Paul Gunnar was born March 5, 1971, in Red Oak, Iowa, to Ardell Gene and Margaret Jean (Clinch) Johnson. He graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1989.
Over the years, Paul worked at the bowling alley, Pizza Ranch and other local restaurants, and sold produce for Clinch Farms. He also volunteered to ring the bell for the Salvation Army during the Christmas season.
He enjoyed football, bowling and helping out on the farm.
He is survived by his mother, Margaret Jean of Battle Creek; siblings Marie Johnson of Norfolk, Patrick Johnson of Norfolk, Philip Johnson of Lincoln and David (Beth Moorhouse) Johnson of Montoursville, Pa.; nephew Wesley; niece Claire; aunts; uncles; cousins; and dear friend Susan and her family.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Ardell in 2018, and two infant siblings.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.