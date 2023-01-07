 Skip to main content
Paul Hughes

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Paul A. Hughes, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2300 Madison Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Graveside services will be private.

Visitation with family will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

1951-2023

The memorial Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Paul was born Aug. 31, 1951, in Grand Island to Dale and Patricia Hughes. He grew up with nine brothers and sisters. He graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1969.

He married Becky Hughes in 1970. Paul started his career as a financial adviser and then later founded Hughes Financial Group in 1972.

Paul was very active and involved in his community, serving on multiple boards and supporting countless organizations and charities. He served as the president of Make-A-Wish Nebraska and will be inducted into the Norfolk Catholic High School Hall of Fame in April 2023 in honor of his decades of support and contributions.

Paul was a proud spouse to Becky. He was a loving and dependable father and grandfather to his three kids, and he adored his four grandchildren. He enjoyed spending his time with his family most and making time to attend any event his grandchildren participated in.

Paul is survived by his spouse, Becky; his son Shane; son Aaron and his spouse, Jessica, and grandsons Cameron, Parker, and Jackson; and son Paul Ryan and his spouse, Brooke, and granddaughter Mila; mother Patricia Hughes; mother-in-law Frances Bybee; sisters Barb, Connie and Patty; brothers Mike, Steve, Al, Mark and Jeff and their spouses and families.

Paul was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Phillip.

In lieu of flowers, Paul’s request is to provide support to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or the Norfolk Catholic Schools Foundation.

A luncheon at the parish hall will follow the Mass. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

