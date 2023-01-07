Paul Hughes

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Paul A. Hughes, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2300 Madison Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Graveside services will be private.
Visitation with family will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
1951-2023
The memorial Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Paul was born Aug. 31, 1951, in Grand Island to Dale and Patricia Hughes. He grew up with nine brothers and sisters. He graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1969.
He married Becky Hughes in 1970. Paul started his career as a financial adviser and then later founded Hughes Financial Group in 1972.
Paul was very active and involved in his community, serving on multiple boards and supporting countless organizations and charities. He served as the president of Make-A-Wish Nebraska and will be inducted into the Norfolk Catholic High School Hall of Fame in April 2023 in honor of his decades of support and contributions.
Paul was a proud spouse to Becky. He was a loving and dependable father and grandfather to his three kids, and he adored his four grandchildren. He enjoyed spending his time with his family most and making time to attend any event his grandchildren participated in.
Paul is survived by his spouse, Becky; his son Shane; son Aaron and his spouse, Jessica, and grandsons Cameron, Parker, and Jackson; and son Paul Ryan and his spouse, Brooke, and granddaughter Mila; mother Patricia Hughes; mother-in-law Frances Bybee; sisters Barb, Connie and Patty; brothers Mike, Steve, Al, Mark and Jeff and their spouses and families.
Paul was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Phillip.
In lieu of flowers, Paul’s request is to provide support to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or the Norfolk Catholic Schools Foundation.
A luncheon at the parish hall will follow the Mass. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.