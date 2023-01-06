NORFOLK — Services for Paul A. Hughes, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Paul Hughes died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2023, at his home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Jan L. Harrison, 64, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Pat McLaughlin officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Agnes DeLaRoi, 102, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
MADISON — Memorial services for David A. Arbuthnot, 72, Madison, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison with the Rev. Claire Gager officiating. Inurnment will be in Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.
WISNER — Services for Melvin “Mel” Braun, 81, Norfolk, formerly of Wisner, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. The Rev. Marshall Hardy will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will be at a later date in the Wisner Cemetery.
RANDOLPH — Services for Marlin F. Van Slyke, 79, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard, VFW Alvin Kessler Post 5545 …
CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Ditter, 85, Columbus, were Friday, Jan. 6, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark officiated. Burial was in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus.
BUTTE — Services for Ralph Reiser, 70, of Orchard will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial at the church cemetery.
CROFTON — Charles J. Maly, 91, Crofton, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.