BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Paul L. Hoar, 66, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later time.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the chapel in Norfolk.
Paul Hoar died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Paul was born on Nov. 10, 1956, in Burke, S.D., to Leonard and Leola (Witt) Hoar. He was baptized and confirmed at the Lutheran church in Bonesteel, S.D. Paul attended grade school in Bonesteel, graduating in 1975 from Bonesteel High School. He always told his children and grandchildren he had to walk to school, church and the pool. Everything was within a one block radius of his house.
In 1979, Paul and Nancy were married in Fairfax, S.D. They then left their childhood homes and moved to Hot Springs, S.D. Paul attended VoTech and worked at a plumbing company that operated out of Mitchell, S.D. In 1982, their daughter, Kelli, was born. In 1983, they moved to Battle Creek, and he started working for Midwest Plumbing. In 1985, they welcomed their son, Ryan.
Paul did many jobs throughout his employment, where he built friendships and memories. He will be remembered for the 5-gallon bucket he carried his tools and supplies in to complete jobs. Midwest Plumbing changed to Pettitt’s, where he continued his employment. When he retired, he continued working for Pettitt’s.
Paul and Nancy built a lifetime of memories at their home in Battle Creek. Paul enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. In their time in Battle Creek, they joined a card club that has left a lifetime of memories, including weddings, fundraisers and many other laughable but not relivable moments. He was also young at heart, which helped him create laughable and memorable moments for the community. Halloween was the perfect opportunity for him to dress up like his yard decorations and jump out and scare trick-or-treaters when they least expected it.
Paul enjoyed his grandchildren and loved playing games. He enjoyed Pictionary, Scattergories and any game where he could get the kids laughing to where they would cry. Triston’s favorite game to play with his grandpa was Apples to Apples. Ethan’s favorite game was Chameleon. Emily’s favorite was Sorry and Adelyn loved to play doctor.
Paul was very proud of his children and grandchildren. Paul was a fun, mischievous and loving person. He had a very quiet manner, but you always knew he was there with a wisecrack, a joke and a sly smile.
Those left to cherish the memories are his spouse of 44 years, Nancy Hoar of Battle Creek; their children, Kelli (Toby) Granados and their two children, Triston (15), Ethan (10); Ryan (Celina) Hoar and their two children, Emily (7), Adelyn (2); brothers Jim Hoar, Tom (Denise) Scott and Jeff Hour; sisters Janice (Benny) Baker, Marilyn (Fred) Bailey and Judy (Tim) Elshere; mother-in-law Totsy (Viola) Wiedrick; and sisters-in-law Sandy Schochenmaier and Connie (Mark) Rajewich. Paul leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Leola; stepfather Lee Halvernson; father-in-law Walter Wiedrick; and sisters-in-law Betty Hoar and Becky Hour.
