The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska
Department of Environment and Energy...

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...North Central and Eastern Nebraska

WHEN... 8/29/2023 1:00 PM until 08/30/2023 12:00 PM

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate Air Quality Index (AQI) (yellow
category) to Unhealthy AQI (red category) due to smoke has been
issued for the following Nebraska counties: Antelope, Blaine,
Boyd, Brown, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Cherry, Clay, Colfax,
Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Gage, Garfield,
Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Holt, Hooker, Howard, Jefferson, Johnson,
Keya Paha, Knox, Lancaster, Loup, Madison, Merrick, Nance, Nemaha,
Otoe, Pawnee, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Richardson, Rock, Saline,
Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton, Thayer, Thurston, Valley,
Washington, Wayne, Wheeler, York from August 29, 1:00 pm through
August 30, 12:00 pm.

During Moderate AQI (Yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution may experience health
effects. When conditions rise to the yellow category, those who
are unusually sensitive are advised to consider shortening outdoor
activities and reducing the intensity of these activities.
Symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath are signs to take
it easier.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the
orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.

During Unhealthy AQI (Red category) conditions, some members of
the general public may experience health effects and members of
sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children. When conditions rise to the red category,
everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and those
in sensitive groups should consider moving activities indoors or
rescheduling.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in
Nebraska.  Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by
Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air
quality may occur.

Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is
available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy
(NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand
Island, and Scottsbluff.

Advisories for smoke and air quality are issued for affected areas
by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and
Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) and posted on agency
webpages and social media sites.  By notifying the media and local
health departments, alerts help citizens protect their health by
informing them of days where outdoor activities should be reduced
or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke.

Paul Hoar

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Paul L. Hoar, 66, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later time.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the chapel in Norfolk.

Paul Hoar died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1956-2023

Paul was born on Nov. 10, 1956, in Burke, S.D., to Leonard and Leola (Witt) Hoar. He was baptized and confirmed at the Lutheran church in Bonesteel, S.D. Paul attended grade school in Bonesteel, graduating in 1975 from Bonesteel High School. He always told his children and grandchildren he had to walk to school, church and the pool. Everything was within a one block radius of his house.

In 1979, Paul and Nancy were married in Fairfax, S.D. They then left their childhood homes and moved to Hot Springs, S.D. Paul attended VoTech and worked at a plumbing company that operated out of Mitchell, S.D. In 1982, their daughter, Kelli, was born. In 1983, they moved to Battle Creek, and he started working for Midwest Plumbing. In 1985, they welcomed their son, Ryan.

Paul did many jobs throughout his employment, where he built friendships and memories. He will be remembered for the 5-gallon bucket he carried his tools and supplies in to complete jobs. Midwest Plumbing changed to Pettitt’s, where he continued his employment. When he retired, he continued working for Pettitt’s.

Paul and Nancy built a lifetime of memories at their home in Battle Creek. Paul enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. In their time in Battle Creek, they joined a card club that has left a lifetime of memories, including weddings, fundraisers and many other laughable but not relivable moments. He was also young at heart, which helped him create laughable and memorable moments for the community. Halloween was the perfect opportunity for him to dress up like his yard decorations and jump out and scare trick-or-treaters when they least expected it.

Paul enjoyed his grandchildren and loved playing games. He enjoyed Pictionary, Scattergories and any game where he could get the kids laughing to where they would cry. Triston’s favorite game to play with his grandpa was Apples to Apples. Ethan’s favorite game was Chameleon. Emily’s favorite was Sorry and Adelyn loved to play doctor.

Paul was very proud of his children and grandchildren. Paul was a fun, mischievous and loving person. He had a very quiet manner, but you always knew he was there with a wisecrack, a joke and a sly smile.

Those left to cherish the memories are his spouse of 44 years, Nancy Hoar of Battle Creek; their children, Kelli (Toby) Granados and their two children, Triston (15), Ethan (10); Ryan (Celina) Hoar and their two children, Emily (7), Adelyn (2); brothers Jim Hoar, Tom (Denise) Scott and Jeff Hour; sisters Janice (Benny) Baker, Marilyn (Fred) Bailey and Judy (Tim) Elshere; mother-in-law Totsy (Viola) Wiedrick; and sisters-in-law Sandy Schochenmaier and Connie (Mark) Rajewich. Paul leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Leola; stepfather Lee Halvernson; father-in-law Walter Wiedrick; and sisters-in-law Betty Hoar and Becky Hour.

The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel website at https://www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/Paul-Hoar/#!/PhotosVideos.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

 Appeara