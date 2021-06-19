You have permission to edit this article.
Paul Hanson

ALBION — Memorial services for Paul H. Hanson, 79, Stromsburg, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Immanuel Zion Church, South Branch, in rural Albion. The Rev. Becky Beckmann will officiate with inurnment in the South Branch Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

He died at his home in Stromsburg.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.

