STANTON — Services for Paul A. Goetsch, 78, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Paul Goetsch died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.